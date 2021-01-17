HERE are 5 things you need to know before getting acrylic nails done

Getting your nails done is almost as therapeutic as shopping in the first week of the month. Creative acrylic nails are the biggest trend right now and you just can’t get enough of them. Here are 5 things you should know before getting your perfect acrylic nails for the season.

It is wise to follow trends, but it is wiser to know everything about fashion before jumping on the bandwagon. Acrylic nails are the biggest fashion trend right now that everybody is jumping on to. Some people go a tad bit extra experimenting with bold colours, patterns, shapes and sizes while others tend to keep it lowkey and minimalistic by trying monochromatic tones and shades.

No matter how tempting acrylic nails might be, there are certain things you should know about this fashion trend. Whether you want a dramatic look or want to keep it subtle, there is only one procedure to go about it and it can be quite an uncomfortable experience at first.

Here are 5 things to keep in mind before getting your acrylic nails done for the first time.

It could get uncomfortable in the beginning

Be ready for a painful experience in your first sitting of getting acrylic nails as it might probably feel too tight and the pain might last for about two days. Your manicurist might suggest the length of the nails keeping your comfort in mind.

It requires maintenance

Getting acrylic nails done is no easy task. It requires consistent maintenance. Sometimes the moisturiser can get under your nails which might develop a fungus or an infection. Make sure your nails are always clean and you can use certain moisturising oils to keep them healthy.

They’re not a long term commitment

After you’ve got your acrylic nails done it doesn’t mean you are stuck with them for life. You can always choose to get them removed whenever you please. Some people prefer to keep them for specific occasions, marriage or events. You can remove them after a short period of time.

It could get bothersome to perform some tasks

Acrylic nails look very tempting and fashionable, however, they can get quite bothersome while doing certain tasks. It can come in between and make things a little complicated like opening cans, typing, wearing contacts, finger food or picking up items.

Make sure to get them removed on time

Do not go too long before getting them removed or it might break and come off. This will harm your natural nail so decide to go for a sitting in your salon before it gets brittle. Also, do not neglect your nails by avoiding a manicure as this might lead to long term damage to your nails.

