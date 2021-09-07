Here are the top 3 trending skincare ingredients of 2021 so far

Our skin is a complex organ that needs quite a lot of love, affection and special nutrients to maintain itself - which is why it is important to take a step back to really understand what your skin needs. While cute packaging and hollow reassurances may seem attractive at first, you must remember that what goes into a product should be the most important factor when shopping for skincare that really makes a difference. Skincare trends of 2021 seem to have aced it - some of the best, most effective ingredients have been trending this year!

The top trending ingredients in skincare products of 2021 are quite the package - these are increasingly made keeping all skin types in mind, and are proven to be highly effective and efficient when it comes to maintaining holistic skin health. To help you find exactly what your skin needs, we have made a list of the top 3 trending ingredients and their benefits!

1. Retinol

A derivative of Vitamin A, retinol has been one of the most sought-after and on-the-radar ingredients in skincare this year, owing to its powerful anti-ageing properties. It is a potent antioxidant that prevents and also somewhat diminishes the appearance of early signs of ageing by increasing collagen production and promoting cell renewal in the skin. It also fights free-radical damage and boosts blood circulation which leads to overall improvement in skin texture, reducing acne and fading blemishes and scars. Here are the best products with retinol -

2. Hyaluronic acid

This is a naturally occurring substance in the epithelial or skin cells of every body, regardless of skin type. In skincare, this essential ingredient is a powerhouse of hydration and is used as a humectant - a substance that helps the skin hold on to its moisture content. Products with hyaluronic acid are known to intensely hydrate the outer layers of the skin, thereby improving its appearance. Skin that is well-hydrated and can hold on to its water content is touted as being more radiant and youthful for longer! Check out these products with this essential ingredient -

3. Bakuchiol

When talking about ‘new’ trends, bakuchiol may not be a new concept, but it certainly is one that is being widely used and is one of the world’s most searched for ingredients in skincare this year! Bakuchiol is a plant extract that has been used in indigenous medicine in Indian as well as Chinese culture for centuries. Think of it as retinol’s gentler, vegan cousin. It works through the same receptors that retinol utilizes, and is a great entry-level ingredient even for sensitive skin types. Products formulated with it are known to help with signs of ageing, hyperpigmentation, elasticity and sun damage. Check out these products -

