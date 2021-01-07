Here are the TOP benefits of using black tea in your skincare and haircare routine

Looking for a way to enhance your skincare and haircare routine? Here are a few easy ways to do it with the help of black tea. Check it out

One of the most consumed beverages around the world is tea and it’s one of the best things you can use in your skincare routine. It is filled with antioxidants that help flush out the toxins when consumed and helps in cell rejuvenation when applied on the skin. There are a variety of teas available in the market but today we’re here to discuss the benefits of using black tea in your skincare routine. It is an ingredient found in most households (especially in India) and here’s how it helps your skin.

Reduces Puffiness

While this is not a proven fact, cold tea bags have been used by women to reduce under-eye puffiness and is a very popular home remedy. Tea has anti-inflammatory properties and a small amount of caffeine that helps in reducing the puffiness and tightening the skin around the eyes.

May helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles

While dealing with the puffiness, the cold tea bags also tighten the skin around the eyes. This in turn makes sure that you do not have fine lines and wrinkles that could end up making you look old.

Makes your hair shinier and adds lustre

Black tea is a very popular and traditional ingredient used for dyeing clothes. The dark colour is a great dye for the hair. Using cooled down black tea to rinse your hair after a shower will help keep your hair looking shiny and black. You can even use it with henna powder to increase its effect.

Reduces blemishes

Black tea contains antioxidants that help you get rid of free radicals and flush out the toxins. Using black tea in your blemishes may help lighten them and even out the skintone.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research, easy accessibility and popularity in the masses. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Here’s the recipe for the perfect DIY scrub and face pack combo to get rid of dark patches and pigmentation

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×