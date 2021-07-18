Here’s all you need to know about taking care of your skin during your 20’s according to an expert

While stepping into your 20s, you experience a lot of changes. While entering into adulthood, it is especially important that we take care of our skin. It is often said that good skin gives you great confidence and the key to unlocking this door is for one to take good care of their skin.

Drinking water helps us not only hydrate our body and skin but also maintain your skin’s elasticity. On a daily basis, one should consume 8 glasses of water hence helping your skin to maintain its elasticity and prevent premature ageing.

Sun damage plays a very crucial role in premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots. UV rays can be a major threat to your skin, it can cause sunburns while frequent exposure to UV rays can also cause skin cancer. It also suppresses your skin's immune system which is why wearing sunscreen every day is particularly important. Make sure to add this step to your everyday skincare routine.

Living a healthy lifestyle is very essential for your skin. Having a good night’s rest is important as it reduces the stress that your skin goes through, it helps to prevent dark circles which are usually caused due to lack of sleep. Eating nutritious food also plays a vital role in improving the quality of your skin. It is important to make sure that you have a balanced diet thereby consuming all the nutrients that your body needs.

It is a common fact that one should wash their hands likewise, you are also supposed to wash your face twice a day. Once in the morning and once before you go to bed at night. This helps in removing all the dead skins, dust mites, and dirt that has been collecting on your skin throughout the day.

Before using any kind of chemical products on your skin make sure that you’re not allergic by patch testing it. It is always best to consult your dermatologist about the same.

It is important to know your skin type. Therefore, helping you to choose your products accordingly.

Using Retinol, Vitamin C is a fantastic place to start. As it helps moisturize your skin, giving it a bright glow. It also helps to speed up the healing, reduce breakouts, and boost your skin's immune system. If you want to cure or prevent wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, scarring, and other skin issues, these products are your perfect solution. It is rather important to customize your skincare routine according to your skin type. It is also recommended to visit a dermatologist at least once a year.

Your skin, like most other areas of your body, changes in various ways during your life. Even though adolescents in their 20s have a lot on their plates, it is critical to maintain a solid skincare routine during this time. This will result in healthier, more radiant skin for the rest of your life.

About the author: Dr Mikki Singh, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Dermatologist at Bodycraft Clinic.

