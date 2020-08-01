Here’s EVERYTHING you need to eat to nourish your skin and keep issues at bay

Various studies have shown a positive correlation between poor dietary pattern and skin problems like acne, dull skin and premature ageing. Find out more

Beauty comes from within. Just like any other organ, the skin gets its nourishment through healthy eating. Various studies have shown a positive correlation between poor dietary pattern and skin problems like acne, dull skin and premature ageing.

A higher intake of high glycemic index (GI) foods like white bread, sugar, potato and white rice may cause you acne. This is because these foods have the ability to elevate your insulin levels. This hormone- insulin can trigger your skin’s oil glands to produce more oil that can clog your pores! Clinical studies have indicated that individuals on a low GI diet have lower levels of acne-causing hormones, lesser oil production by the oil glands and lesser chances of acne! Spicy, fatty and fried foods and caffeine are also some of the responsible factors.

Pre-mature ageing is another skin issue related to poor diet and water intake. Other causes of pre-mature ageing include pollution, sun exposure, stress, smoking and poor sleeping pattern.

If you’re experiencing signs of ageing like wrinkles, dull skin, sunspots and pigmentation before 35, then I must say you need to focus on lifestyle modification.

Here’s a list of foods you must include in your diet to keep your skin healthy:

1. Eggs: Eggs are packed with all the essential amino acids including proline which is needed for collagen production. Collagen is a structural protein that is essential for your skin health.

2. Tomatoes: Tomatoes get their red colour from a bioactive carotenoid called lycopene. This compound along with vitamin C in tomatoes, protects your skin against UV-light mediated damage and prevents wrinkling. Did you know tomatoes are your edible sunscreen?

3. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like salmon is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, retinol, zinc and vitamin E. It protects your skin against oxidative stress and keeps it moisturised. Retinol is not produced in the body hence needs to be taken through diet. It has anti-ageing effects.

4. Walnuts: Make walnuts your best friend if you’re looking forward to skin glow as they contain zinc, vitamin E and omega 3 fatty acids. All these nutrients are much needed for good skin.

5. Avocados: Avocados are rich in Vitamin E that acts against lipid peroxidation. Peroxidation process of fatty acids in the body is responsible for ageing. Avocado is your skin’s natural moisturiser and keeps your skin soft and supple!

6. Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like sweet lime, lemon and oranges are rich in vitamin C which plays a very important role in collagen synthesis; a protein that keeps your skin strong.

7. Green tea: Green tea contains catechins that have antioxidant effects. Green Tea Polyphenols have shown to protect human skin from photo ageing i.e. ageing due to sun exposure.

8. Bell peppers: These are a great source of beta-carotene and vitamin C both of which are anti-oxidants. Antioxidants protect the skin against free radical production and help reduce wrinkles and fine lines!

9. Soy: Soy contains isoflavones that help reduce wrinkles and improve skin elasticity!

10. Flax seeds: Being a rich source of vitamin E and omega 3 fatty acids, flaxseeds form a great choice for healthy skin!

Pro-tip: Wear a good sunscreen outdoors as well as indoors to protect your skin from the sun's ultraviolet radiation. This will help in keeping wrinkles and sun spots at bay!

- Inputs by Ms. Shivika Gandhi, Clinical Dietitian & Nutritionist, Founder, The Nutritional Edge

