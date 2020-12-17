Here’s EVERYTHING you need to keep in mind for hair removal in the winter season

Winters make your skin extremely dry making hair removal an issue. Here's everything you should keep in mind.

The winter season can be a difficult one to deal with when it comes to hair removal. Whether you shave or wax, your skin becomes extra sensitive due to the lost moisture in the colder months. While you cannot just turn into a cavewoman and stope hair removal, here are a few ways you can make the process easier.

If you shave

- Shaving is a great way to not only remove hair but also the excess dead skin cells on your skin. Make sure you gently glide the razor over the skin and don't add extra pressure.

- Use a gentle exfoliant first. This will make sure to get all the dead and flakey skin off while also opening up the hair follicles for a smoother shave. People with ingrown hair issues should never shave without exfoliating first.

- Make sure the razor isn't an old one. The ones without a good blade tend to toughen up the skin. The best ones to use during winters are the ones you can use and throw. You do not want to save them up for a seasonal change later.

- Moisturise and treat your skin like a baby after a shave. This will bring back the lost moisture due to the dryness. It will also ensure that the freely shaved legs stay hydrated.

If you wax

- Waxing is always a difficult thing to do during winters. It literally rips up your hair from its root. While it's a good thing to get rid of all the dead skin cells along with it, you also need to take in consideration how sensitive your skin becomes in colder months.

- If your skin is already dry and flakey, avoid putting it through much more. Hot wax and the ripping action will just worsen the situation for sensitive skin.

- People with normal skin can exfoliate and first to get rid of the dry layer of the skin and then go about with the waxing.

- Moisturising is an important part of any hair removal process and it's imperative that you don't forget it.

- Avoid going into direct sunlight after waxing. There's a great chance that the uppermost layer of the skin is exposed and you do not want to harmful sun rays affecting it.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: It’s the season for chapped lips and here’s how you can deal with it at the comfort of your home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×