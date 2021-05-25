Here’s how ‘Bubble Face Masks’ help to double up skin exfoliation for clean and glowing skin

Hop into a weekly foamy fun treat that exfoliates your skin while it leaves your skin shining bright with moisture and glow.

How often do you check up on your skin? External stressors such as pollution, stress, an unhealthy diet and a messed up skincare regimen can quickly de-stress your skin. Times like these will demand you to indulge in masking sessions to help remove dirt and go gunk-free. Who to ask for help? ‘Bubble face masks’ have been making the rounds on social media recently, and they are living up to the hype by oozing out bubbles. These masks are accessible in various textures to help you experience cleansed, glowing and bouncy skin.

What are bubble masks for? The Korean beauty world popularised these in the form of a clay mask infused with oxygen, which aids in improving circulation and boosting collagen production, both of which are beneficial to aging skin. This can help reduce wrinkles, fade age spots and enhance elasticity.

In these times while salons are shut in the city, the only best choice would be to use these masks that deliver similar results to facials or what we commonly refer to as clean-ups. Also, contemplate making a switch from scrubs to these masks available in sheets that are mild and gentle on skin. The grainy substances present in scrubs can damage your skin by leading to tears and can easily dry it all up. Bubble masks are feasible, packed with skin-clarifying ingredients, and tend to intensify your skin’s natural glow with heaps of nutrients and antioxidants.

Bubble masks are designed to remove makeup, control excess sebum, extract blackheads, keep your skin hydrated and lighten acne scars. Suitable for all skin types. Use these masks for no more than 20 minutes and restrict their usage to twice a week.

