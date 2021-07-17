Here’s how you can do a spa like facial at home in these 7 easy steps

Treat yourself with an easy spa-like facial at home with these 7 products.

We all know that it is important to get a facial done at least once a month in order to maintain your skin and keep it glowing. But going to the parlour or spa to get it done is not always feasible and sometimes way too expensive. What if we told you that you can pamper yourself just the same without spending a lot of money and from the comfort of your home? The spa-like experience is enhanced only because of the products used by them. You can now buy these products at the most affordable and reasonable rates and give yourself the exact same rejuvenating facial. Plus these products will last for a long time and you will be able to give yourself several facials before you’ll have to buy new products. Here, we have a list of all the products that you need for a delightful self-pampering facial session at home.

Create A Relaxing Atmosphere

You can certainly not have a spa-like experience without scented candles. This scented candle has a soothing soy aroma which will help in creating a refreshing and relaxing spa-like environment at home. The magical aroma of this candle will take away all your stress and exhaustion.

Price: Rs.549

Cleanse Your Skin Well

Before you start with your facial it is important to make sure that your face is a clean slate and that there is no makeup residue. Use this oil-based cleanser that will remove makeup, products and sebum. Enriched with rice water this cleanser will impart a bright glow onto your skin and provide a smooth texture.

Price: Rs.900

Wash Your Face

After you get rid of all the makeup on your face, wash your face with a water-based cleanser. This gentle foaming face cleanser will clear your skin of any grime like dirt or sweat, leaving you with squeaky-clean skin ready for the next steps. This cleanser’s mild and non irritating formula is perfect for normal to oily skin and is suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.489

Steam Your Face

You just cannot have a facial without the steaming process. Steaming your face will help open up your pores and soften the top layer of your skin. This face steamer works well in penetrating and moisturising the skin. It also helps in getting rid of makeup, dirt and other impurities, unclogging pores and clearing up blackheads.

Price: Rs.349

Exfoliate Your Skin

A good facial involves a great exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells and give you radiant looking skin. Experts believe that facial scrubs leave little micro-tears on the face which can lead to breakouts. Exfoliating with a peel however, creates a perfect canvas for the facial. This gentle exfoliator consists of charcoal and vitamin E that helps loosen dead skin cells for easy removal.

Price: Rs.199

Apply A Face Pack

You absolutely cannot have a facial without using a face mask or a face pack. This mud mask consists of detoxifying ingredients that will help clean out your pores, since your pores will be open after exfoliating. This mask is based on an advanced formula composed of activated charcoal that gently purifies and cleans clogged pores.

Price: Rs.374

Moisturise Skin

The last and final step to any facial is moisturising your skin well in order to achieve the glow. Once you wash off the mask, lock in the hydration with this water-gel face moisturiser. This gel moisturiser provides hydration to skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple for a very long time.

Price: Rs.521

