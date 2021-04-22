Here’s how you can get a Keratin treatment at home

Intensely smoothen your highly rebellious hair with this keratin treatment that you can do at home.

A Keratin treatment is done to repair damaged hair and replace the protein that it has lost due to chemical treatments, heat styling, and other damaging conditions. It entirely eliminates frizz and rebuilds damaged areas, giving you smoother and shinier hair. It can work wonders for your hair but going to a salon for a Keratin treatment can also cost you a fortune. Fortunately, you can now achieve the same results from home by using these products that are comparatively cheaper and will save you a lot of cash. Since, we cannot leave our houses and visit a salon, you can schedule a hair pampering session for yourself at home anytime you want.

Wash your hair with a Keratin Shampoo

You can start with washing your hair with a good Keratin-infused shampoo. It will nourish your hair and not rip off the precious nutrients from them. You need to at least wash your hair twice before you start with the process and maybe three times if you have extremely curly hair. Make sure to not use a conditioner at this stage and thoroughly rinse your hair.

Massage the treatment onto your hair

Gently dry your hair with a towel but keep them a little damp so that the product gets easily absorbed. Evenly distribute the Keratin treatment on your strands starting from the tips to the top. Do not use it on the scalp and stop at one inch before the scalp. Massage your hair with the product and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Comb your hair

After you apply the product, comb your tresses with a wide-tooth comb while the product is still on. To ensure that the product is distributed throughout your hair and not a strand has been missed. It is important to use a wide-tooth comb as it provides lesser friction while compared to a normal fine-tooth comb. This property makes the wide-tooth comb more gentle on the hair and it detangles hair without breakage.

Rinse your hair and blow-dry them

Rinse your hair thoroughly with only cold water after 30 minutes. Make sure there is no product buildup left behind as this may cause dandruff. After a thorough rinse, blow dry your hair while brushing them. Make sure your hair is completely dry before you move onto the next step.

Iron your hair

Once your hair is completely dry, separate your hair into small sections and iron them with a straightener. You must iron them thoroughly as this will ensure that the Keratin is completely locked in every strand of your hair. It is important to iron your hair one section at a time so that the heat is applied evenly.

Wash your hair after 48 hours

Once your hair is evenly ironed, keep them completely dry for the next 48 hours. This gives the treatment more time to get absorbed into your hair. You also need to keep your hair down and not tuck them behind your ear or tie them up in a ponytail as this might leave a wave in your hair. Finally, after 48 hours wash your hair using a Keratin shampoo and Keratin conditioner.

Apply hair serum

Once your Keratin treatment is successful it is important to look after your hair and maintain the smoothness and shine. Apart from using the right shampoo and conditioner, you can also invest in a Keratin serum that you can use after every wash. It will maintain the treatment and add an even luminous shine.

