Here’s how you can make the shift from toxic to clean beauty & ingredients to avoid in your skincare routine

Naina Ruhail, Co-founder, Vanity Wagon guides you through making the change from toxic to clean beauty. Check it out

Clean Beauty is defined by products that are mindfully created and produced without any proven or suspected toxic ingredients. Clean Beauty products include ingredients ethically sourced and are made with the health of our bodies and the environment in mind. At its core, clean beauty means that you can use a product without risking your own health. It's more than simply clear labels and non-toxic substances when it comes to clean beauty. It strives to utilize skin-nourishing formulations that consider the purity of non-toxic chemicals as well as their compatibility with the skin.

Clean beauty is also about making ourselves more aware. Since the beauty industry lacks regulation, it’s up to us to become familiar with the most common toxins in our skincare, beauty, body, and hygiene products.

Toxic Ingredients to avoid:

Clean beauty is a spectrum, but a case can be made that some ingredients should be avoided altogether. Below, the most common beauty ingredients of concern and the reason why.

PARABENS- By imitating estrogen and causing endocrine disruption, parabens have been linked to an increase in breast cancer. Reproductive toxicity, neurotoxicity, immunotoxicity, and skin irritation have all been associated to them as well.

PHTHALATES- Phthalates are extremely hazardous chemicals that are absorbed through the skin. They have been discovered to harm both genders' reproductive systems, as well as male fertility and genital development.

FORMALDEHYDE- Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen, skin irritant, and liver toxicity suspect. It can also produce severe allergic reactions, which are more likely to occur after prolonged exposure.

TRICLOSAN- Triclosan has been discovered to be hazardous to the environment and may affect the reproductive system due to its disruption of thyroid functioning.

SYNTHETIC FRAGRANCE- Testing has found an average of 14 different synthetic chemicals in most well-known products with added fragrances. These substances have been identified as irritants, allergies, and hormone disruptors. Long-term exposure to these substances could lead to immunotoxicity and allergic responses.

SILOXANES- Mostly used to make deodorants and facial creams smoother and more moisturising. It's thought to be harmful to the reproductive system, perhaps decreasing fertility, growing uterine cancers, and altering hormone compositions.

PHENOXYETHANOL- Irritation of the skin and lungs is possible. The kidneys, neurological system, and liver are all affected, and repeated, long-term exposure can lead to organ damage. Inhalation, skin contact, and ingestion can all cause toxic effects.

How to transition from toxic to clean alternatives?

Rather than focus on buzzwords like “natural” and “organic,” switching to clean beauty products focuses on eliminating as many toxins as possible from our daily products.

Trying to decode ingredient lists and making the switch to non-toxic beauty can be overwhelming and confusing. If you’re just starting your journey into clean beauty, here are a few easy swaps recommended:

- Audit what all products you already have

- Investigate your current products

- Make informed decisions

- Replace your products strategically

Keep in mind that clean beauty can produce the desired results that you may have previously achieved from products riddled with toxins.

Always keep in mind that you're doing this for yourself. You don't have to conform to someone else's definition of beautiful. Adopting a more holistic and basic lifestyle will teach you far more than you could have anticipated!

