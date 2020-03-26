Here’s how you can recreate the perfect winged eyeliner like Deepika Padukone

What is a better time than now to learn how to do the perfect winged eyeliner?

The Coronavirus lockdown is a precautionary measure against the pandemic but, while that is the case, the more we stay at home, the more bored we get. So, coming to your rescue, we have a bunch of things you can learn during this nationwide lockdown. So, starting with the easiest one by far, we’re here to help you perfect that winged eyeliner just like .

The Chennai Express actress is known for her glam and the winged eyeliner has to be one of her iconic looks that we’re always waiting to recreate. So, here we have a step-by-step tutorial on how you can perfect that wing within minutes and no, it does not involve weird tools and cutlery!

Step 1:

Choose the right liner that you’re comfortable with. While liquid liners can be a little difficult to start off with, they can give you the wing of your dreams! Pen liners also work well for people who do not have a steady hand.

Step 2:

Understand the shape of your eye to ensure that the application is perfect. If this is your first time, do not deviate from the original shape of your eye. Follow the waterline (we’ll explain that further).

Step 3:

Once you’ve picked out your eyeliner and understood the shape of your eye, start at the outer edge of your eye. Make a small diagonal line which if extended, could touch the end of your brows. It should look like you are extending your lower lash line. Once done, make sure that both your eyes have the same angles of the wing. If not, you can rectify it.

Step 4:

Now, start by drawing small strokes from the inner corner of your eye towards the line you just extended. Smaller strokes will ensure you get a cleaner line. Make sure to start with a thin line because once you make it thick, there’s no place for correction.

Step 5:

You now know how your eyeliner looks and once you have found your desired shape, you can thicken the eyeliner as you please.

Here’s a detailed video of the same:

P.S. Nobody is watching. It’s absolutely okay if this takes a couple of tries to perfect. Also. Keep a few q-tips with eye makeup remover handy. If your line feels shaky or smudgy just clean up the edges and give yourself a sharp wing.

Well, we are now off to create this classic look and cannot wait for you to learn it!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More