Here’s the PERFECT self care routine to keep your skin glowing and healthy this summer

Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist, Aromatherapist, and Founder of Inatur gives you the right tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy during the hot summer days.

The summer season requires extra care for hair and skin. The dust is a major contributor to issues that may arise during this season. Exposure to the sun and pollution are also common causes of skin and hair problems. There are many ways in which you can look after your self during the summer season and smoothly transition from heavy creams to light lotions and serums

One of the most effective ways of dealing with the summer harshness is inside the body. A healthy and balanced diet can have major effects on your health, skin and hair.

- Hydration during the season must be paramount. Drink at least four litres of water because water helps easily absorb nutrients and minerals from food.

- Include green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits and seasonal foods in your diet. All the healthy things you eat will replenish the body with the essential vitamins and minerals to brighten skin and strengthen hair.

- As a healthy snack munch on seeds (such as pumpkin, sunflower seed etc.) nuts (almonds, walnuts, raisins) and dry fruits (condensed apricots, peaches, kiwi or banana) as they give you essential nourishment that is necessary for that sublime beauty look you crave.

- You can include citrus fruits, spinach, avocado and strawberries in DIY packs and masks for the face. They help in giving immediate results. They are also natural and preservative-free ingredients that you can use on your skin without any side effects.

- If possible, use clay masks on your face as they help reduce sebum production. It helps the skin to stay clean and nourished. Masks help hydrate your skin and smoothen out unevenness. Clay masks have anti-microbial properties that prevent skin ailments and oxygenate your skin.

- Follow the holy grail of skincare, Clean, Tone and Moisturize. Cleaning your skin of all the dirt and pollutants sitting on the surface is vital for good skin. Summer must be a time to take extra care and ensure that your toning routine is allowing your pores to stay clean. Moisturizing is critical as it helps maintain healthy cells and fights skin problems.

- Sunscreen is another very critical step in your skincare during summers. It protects you from harmful sun rays but also reduces your chances of skin cancer. Sun-protection lotions also prevent DNA damage, sunburn and inflammation.

- During COVID times it is also advisable to check ingredients on products. Preferably use products that are sulphate free and chemical-free. Pick one that is right for you and your skin type. For your hair ensure to pick products that suit your hair type too.

- It is common for hair to get frizzy during the Summer season. Shampoo at least twice a week, depending on your exposure to the sun, pollution and the amount you sweat in the day.

- Try DIY hair masks that will help your dry and thinning hair get more nutrition and volume. Hair masks can be used once every week depending on the mask and preference.

Summer can be challenging but it is possible to give your beauty routine a boost for the best results.

