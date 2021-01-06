Here’s the recipe for the perfect DIY scrub and face pack combo to get rid of dark patches and pigmentation

Home remedies are always a great way to deal with skincare issues. Find out more

A lot of people with Indian skin tone are prone to getting dark patches and pigmentation. A common area where we’re prone to get dark patches is mostly around the mouth which tends to be excessively darker than the rest of the face. Now, this is because the melanin content is more on some parts of the face making it look darker than the rest. Home remedies have been used to lighten pigmentation for decades together and today we're back with yet another scrub and pack combo that will help you deal with these pesky patches.

Face scrub

You will need:

1 teaspoon of besan aka gram flour

1 teaspoon of yoghurt

½ teaspoon of rose water

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Now, apply an even layer on your skin and let it dry for around 8-10 minutes.

3. Once it’s almost drying, wet your hand and slowly use the pack as a scrub.

4. Gently scrub off the mixture in circular motions. This works as a great exfoliating technique to get rid of the dark, polluted layer of the skin. This has been a popular desi scrub recipe before fancier products came into the picture.

5. Wash with cold water and repeat twice a week.

Face pack

Once you are done scrubbing your face, it’s time to brighten it using the goodness of natural ingredients. To do that, you will need:

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder/rice flour

2 teaspoons of cold milk

2-3 strands of saffron

A pinch of turmeric

1 Vitamin E capsule

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and puncture the oil out of a vitamin E capsule into the mixture.

2. Once done, spread an even layer of the pack on your face and neck and let it dry for 10 minutes.

3. Once dry, slowly rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

4. Make sure to moisturise your face thoroughly and use a sunscreen to prevent more pigmentation.

