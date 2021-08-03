Here’s a step by step home remedy to leave your hair looking HEALTHY & GORGEOUS

Haircare is something that is very personal and each girl has her own different way to pamper her tresses. While going to the salon and getting a spa treatment is always a treat, it’s always fun to go back to your roots and revisit old home remedies to make the most of your haircare routine. Amla powder is one such ingredient that does wonders for your hair and here’s a great way to incorporate it in your haircare routine.

All you need: (can differ based on the length of your hair)

2 teaspoons of amla powder

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

5 tablespoons of coconut oil

How to:

1. Start by mixing amla powder and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

2. Now, slowly add coconut oil and keep mixing to avoid any lumps. Make sure you add the coconut oil one tablespoon at a time.

3. Once you get a smooth, runny paste, start applying the mask on your scalp and lengths. If you feel the paste is drying out, keep adding coconut oil to the mix.

4. Leave it for 30-40 minutes and rinse it with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Benefits:

Amla Powder is an age old Indian remedy that women use to keep their hair soft and healthy. It also strengthens the roots to avoid hair fall. Coconut oil, on the other hand, nourishes and moisturises both the hair and scalp. Rounding off the hair mask, we have aloe vera gel which keeps dandruff at bay while leaving the scalp healthy and happy.

