Here’s what Clay Masks can actually do for your skin and hair

You must be wondering why there’s suddenly a rage surrounding clay masks. Let me tell you that the usage of clay masks has been traced back centuries. From ancient Rome to India, women have extensively used clay masks for healthier skin. While we count on expensive skincare products for skincare that are available all over the world, celebrities and other renowned influencers are embracing ancient beauty practices for therapeutic benefits. Clay masks are known for their anti-bacterial properties that can cure underlying skin problems.

Exposure to a wide range of pollutants has made our skin unhealthy. But indulging in clay therapy draws out all the toxins from our bodies. Moreover, they are also good for hair. Clay masks are purely organic that can be used topically on the skin which has been found effective by scientific studies. Let's take a look at its benefits.

Clears Skin

Clay masks can remove dirt and bacteria from the face lying underneath the skin and also absorb the excess oil. They soak the excess sebum and give a matte finish to our face. It helps in cleansing the skin and also prevents breakouts by unclogging the pores. They keep your skin clean and are great exfoliants.

Brightens skin

Clay masks can immediately brighten up your dull and dry skin. Poor maintenance and lack of exfoliation can cause this dullness. They make your skin blemish-free and give you a youthful radiance. So resort to a clay mask for an instant glow.

Hydrates Skin

Clay masks can also be super hydrating. They contain anti-inflammatory properties that are great for the skin and also helps in moisturising leaving your skin plump and smooth. They repair cell damage and encourage collagen production as well.

Regulates sebum production

Sebum is a natural substance that is produced by our skin which acts as a moisturiser. But to reduce its over-production which ultimately leads to acne, breakouts and blackheads and making our skin oils, clay masks come to our rescue. They absorb the excess oil from our face and also calm our irritated skin.

Promotes hair growth

The minerals found in clay aid in hair growth as well. They remove accumulated dead skin cells from the scalp and cleanses our hair by boosting its growth. They also remove underlying dandruff by soaking the extra sebum that is produced by the scalp.

Fights frizziness

Not only do clay masks cleanse your scalp, but they also combat frizziness and give back our natural shine. They prevent breakage and moisturise your hair intensely.

