Here’s why you should add Jojoba Oil to your hair care regime right away

Treat your hair in the most organic and natural way possible by using jojoba oil.

Jojoba oil is a major ingredient in a number of hair care products. The reason being it has a lot of beneficial properties for the hair. It contains a lot of nutrients, anti-oxidants and is anti-inflammatory. Jojoba oil has the highest moisturising value hence, it reaches the deepest follicle and keeps it moisturised. This makes the hair strong and unbreakable, making it a great option for someone with brittle hair. What is really fascinating about this oil, is that it has the same quality as the sebum produced by our skin. However, it maintains the sebum balance by adding it when it's needed and removing the excess when it's not. If you are someone who styles your hair regularly and uses a lot of heated products on your hair, then jojoba oil can be your saviour. Here, we have a list of a few hair care products that have jojoba oil as their main ingredient.

Organix Mantra Jojoba Carrier Oil

This product is especially designed for people who suffer from frizzy and dry hair. It will repair your hair and add a luminous shine to it. This natural oil makes rough hair smooth and bouncy. It adds a shiny texture to the hair and also gives it volume. You can apply this oil twice a week for best results.

Price: Rs.365

Anveya Jojoba Oil

This organic oil is highly rich in nutrients and works best when it is warmed up and applied on the scalp and hair tips. It provides nourishment to the scalp, reduces dandruff and makes the hair strong and unbreakable. You can add a few drops of this oil to your conditioner or directly apply to damp hair.

Price: Rs.795

Kalp Jojoba oil

This natural oil is composed from a nourishing, lightweight and non-sticky formula. It balances the sebum level of the scalp, making sure that the hair does not get too oily or too dry. It provides the hair with a soft and silky texture. If your hair is dry and simply does not stay put, then you must add this to your cart right away.

Price: Rs.249

Sheer Veda Pure and Organic Jojoba oil

This ayurvedic oil is crafted to impart a divine shine to extremely dry and rough hair. It repairs brittle and damaged hair by nourishing and moisturising the hair cuticles and ensuring that they are hydrated and alive. You can either use this oil directly or add a few drops of it to your regular oil.

Price: Rs.189

WishCare Pure Cold Pressed Natural Unrefined Jojoba Oil

This natural oil will keep your hair hydrated and healthy. Its instant absorption formula ensures that it has been absorbed and penetrated to the deepest follicles and hair cuticles. It is rich in vitamins and helps repair damage caused by styling products and the harmful rays of the sun. When used daily, it gives soft and silky hair in no time.

Price: Rs.499

