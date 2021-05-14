Here’s your traditional guide to FIGHTING HAIR FALL with natural oils

Making a switch from chemical-based hair oils to natural ones is a great choice. Time to go back to the roots, right? Say bye to hair fall and hello to lustrous locks with a relaxing champi.

Unravel natural secrets to fight hair fall.

Indulging in an unhealthy diet coupled with wfh stress can take a toll on your locks. It’s time to pick up healthy habits (not as a fad) to experience the many joys of having good hair days. While we believe weekends are to be reserved for self-care, why let it pass without indulging in a champi time? Are you one of those who admire your grandma or mamma’s hair and wonder what they have done differently to keep their hair in top shape?

Well, the answer lies in using natural remedies to tackle all hair problems. Do you oil your hair often? A good oiling session can help stimulate hair growth, deliver deep nourishment, and combat dandruff. We’ve picked and jotted down 5 hair oils to help prevent hair fall. Read on!

Onion Oil

Expect tears of joy when you witness the results. Brimming with antibacterial and anti-fungal properties it treats an itchy scalp and reduces hair fall. Onion also initiates blood circulation to the scalp which enhances hair growth.

Amla Oil Popularly referred to as ‘Indian Gooseberry’, it is boastful of essential fatty acids that aid in strengthening hair roots, adding shine, and reducing excessive hair fall. Coffee Oil Let your tresses and scalp experience the much-needed caffeine hit. The essence of phytosterol in coffee aids in enhancing nourishment and keeping dryness at bay. Also, plays a key role in improving the circulation of blood in the scalp and strengthening your roots. Fenugreek Oil This kitchen ingredient is rich in iron and proteins. Delivers anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe scalp inflammation which can prevent hair fall. Expect nourished and itch-free hair. Shikakai Oil Revered as nature's best gift to cleanse away toxins from the hair. It is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and micronutrients. This oil helps to fight free radicals that reduce hair damage, boost hair growth and improve scalp health. Have you tried these hair oils, yet? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | 6 Benefits of avocado oil for healthy, thick and shiny hair

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×