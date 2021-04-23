Here is why you must apply flax seeds on your hair

Flaxseeds are nutritious superfoods that can help you get beautiful, healthy and longer hair.

Flaxseeds provide an array of benefits and are great for your body as well as your hair and skin. They are extremely nutritious and are super rich in protein and fibre, as well as essential minerals and vitamins. They have been very effective in keeping the hair healthy and the scalp hydrated. To add on to the list of benefits, a flaxseed hair mask is extremely easy to make and will give you results comparable to a hair spa treatment in salons. You will also find flax seeds as a key ingredient in a number of hair creams and hair products.

How to make a flax seeds hair gel?

Mix a quarter cup of flaxseeds with 2 cups of water and heat it in a small pot until it is boiling. After a few minutes, you will notice the water beginning to form a slick gel cast. Keep heating until the gel is the perfect consistency. It should neither be too thin and liquidy nor too thick and pasty. Squeeze the gel out of the flax seeds into a container using a thin cloth. And viola! Your gel is ready. You can either keep it covered in a container or store it in the fridge. Apply on your hair before every wash and leave it for 30 minutes.

Benefits of flaxseed gel on the hair:

1. Rich In Vitamin E

Flaxseeds are rich in vitamin E, which is great for the hair. It promotes a healthy scalp by reducing free radical damage. It also helps improve blood circulation in the head thus promoting hair growth and preventing hair breakage. It also prevents premature greying of hair.

2. Rich In Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Flaxseeds are also super rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are again great for the hair as they keep them nourished and moisturised. It prevents the hair from drying and repairs damaged hair. It is also known for preventing hair loss and thinning of hair. Since it does not let the scalp dry up, it even helps against dandruff.

3. Reduces Brittleness

Flaxseeds are highly nutritious and rich in minerals. They prevent hair breakage by improving elasticity of the hair strands. It overall improves the quality of the hair and keeps them healthy, strong and long.

4. Provides Nourishment To Hair And Scalp

Flaxseed gel has to be applied from the roots to the tips since it acts on both the hair and the scalp. Due to the presence of nourishing nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, manganese, selenium and copper, it boosts hair growth and helps the hair grow stronger and longer.

5. Promotes Hair Growth

Flaxseeds are highly known for promoting hair growth by improving the overall quality of the hair and scalp. You can further enhance the benefits of the flaxseed gel by adding aloe vera gel to it or some other essential oils like argan oil and jojoba oil. You can also apply a mixture of flaxseed gel and coconut oil for long and silky hair.

