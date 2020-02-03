Here's everything that you need to know about hair extensions

Hair extensions are an easy and quick solution for people who dislike dealing with long hair and the hassle that comes along with it but there's a lot that we need to know about hair extensions before you use them.

We love long hair but maintaining them is quite a bit of a hassle. Those long beautiful tresses don't just maintain themselves and growing out your hair really needs a lot of patience, love and care and it still doesn't come easy. But we just can't help ourself but envy all those women who manage to get through all those problems just to grow and maintain their long hair while we simply chop our hair and live a hassle-free life. For women like us who dislike the idea of growing our hair and dealing with these problems, the best solution is to turn to hair extensions occasionally when we want to add volume and length to our hair but there are some pros and cons of these hair extensions that we should know about. There's a lot more to hair extensions than just fashion and style.

Here's everything you need to know about hair extensions.

1. Hair extensions are of two types. There are ones with synthetic hair and then there are ones with real hair. The synthetic ones are more durable and long-lasting and affordable as well but the real ones are comparatively more expensive as they're made of real hair but they also look much better and real but at the same time real extensions also mean real hair problems.

2. You need to be careful while picking your hair extensions and ensure that they match the colour of your hair as closely as possible. If not, you can also colour the extensions to match your hair colour or go for something ombre if you want.

3. Try to pick hair extensions that are lightweight and handle them with care. Keep them safe and ensure that they don't get tangled up or break. Heavy hair extensions might pull at your natural hair and cause a lot of damage to them as well.

4. Be careful when you buy your hair extensions and avoid buying any extensions that are of low or rather poor quality because hair extensions are a one-time investment and if you want them to be durable and long-lasting, you should invest in a good quality hair extension. A good quality hair extension will also look good, unlike a poor quality extension that might end up looking cheap and tacky.

5. Don't forget to indulge your hair as well as your hair extensions in a proper post-care routine which is essential to maintain the quality of your hair.

Credits :feminapixabaypexel

