Here's how to remove body hair with ease at home

Be stress free and remove your unwanted her from the comfort of your home with these super efficient products.

Got a date tonight but don’t have the time to go to the parlour? We have got you covered with these hair removing tools that will not only make getting rid of your body hair easy, but will also make it super painless! Going to the parlour is not always feasible and sometimes even too expensive and considering the ongoing pandemic, a lot of us would hesitate to visit the parlour. Here, we have a list of five feasible and super effective products that will make your skin feeling smooth and fresh!

Bombay Shaving Company razor

Price: Rs 339

Shaving is the easiest method to get rid of unwanted body hair. This razor from Bombay Shaving Company provides an irritation-free shave and is the best choice for last minute plans. The razor will give your skin a smooth texture with one simple stroke. The shaving combo also comprises a post-shave cooling balm that is made using essential oils and Vitamin E. It will soothe and nourish your skin.

Veet hair removal cream

Price: Rs 469

This hair removal cream by Veet makes removing body hair an easy and fun process! It is enriched with aloe vera and green tea scent, which is mild on the skin and keeps it soft and smooth. It is a quick and easy process and is a better option than shaving since the regrowth process of the hair is slower than that of shaving.

Veet waxing strips

Price: Rs 179

Although normally waxing is quite a painful process, these waxing strips by Veet are extremely gentle on the skin and leave the skin feeling fresh. They are enriched with a unique gel texture which feels pleasant on the skin and gives a delightful aroma. It is a quick and easy method that removes hair from the roots, ensuring upto 28 days of smoothness.

Phillips epilator

Price: Rs 2099

Epilator is one of the most preferred and cost-effective methods. It quickly removes hair from the roots with minimal pain and keeps the skin smooth and supple for weeks. This epilator from Phillips is extremely long-lasting and super efficient. The 2 speed settings makes it apt for both, thick and thin hairs. It is a personalized hair removal treatment that you can give yourself within the comfort of your home.

Phillips trimmer for women

Price: Rs 999

This trimmer from Phillips not only removes body hair with ease, but also helps get rid of facial hair. You can shape your eyebrows and get rid of the peach fuzz at your home and with minimal efforts. The trimmer is gentle on the skin and provides an extremely painless experience.

Which is your most preferred method to remove body hair?

