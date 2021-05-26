Here's how you ought to clean the 3 hair tools that attract the MOST gunk that you forget about

How often do you clean your hair tools? Forgot that they need to be kept clean as well? Here's how to do it.

We use our hairbrushes at least once a day to ensure our hair is in place. The hairdryer is a holy grail for those with frizzy hair. As for those who use hair irons and curlers, little do we remember to clean them out. These items also collect dirt and lots of bacteria. While we often use these styling tools, not cleaning them will do more harm than good to your hair. Here's a cheat sheet on how to keep them spick and span.

Straighteners and curling irons

The residue from your hair sprays and serums often get stuck to your hair tools causing a buildup.

A simple yet effective way to clean them is to switch them on and let them heat up. Then switch it off and allow it to cool for a few minutes. While it is still warm, using a damp cloth wipe the curling wand or the straightening plates clean. Ensure the water used on the cloth is cold so the gunk comes off easily since the instrument is still warm.

Hairbrushes

Everything from your scalp oil dandruff, product and even scalp oil gets accumulated on your hairbrush. Start off by removing all the strands of hair from your hairbrush. Then, soak this in a mug of hot water mixed with shampoo. Once the water has cooled, wash it off and let it air dry.

Hairdryer

The simplest way to clean your blow-drier is to remove the vent cover and filter. This can easily be unscrewed. Using a toothbrush and some warm water with shampoo mixed in it, wash this part. Then take a damp cloth and wipe the entire apparatus clean. Ensure you don't touch the plug. Allow it to dry completely before using it next.

