Here's how you should apply lipstick to achieve INSTA worthy pout

Everyone wants to have some Insta-worthy pictures and if you want one too then, read below to find out to apply lipstick perfectly to achieve that gram worthy pout.

There was a time when we used to love to click pictures for memories, photo albums and to show it to our friends. But with time, certain things have changed, and our reason to click has also changed. Gone are the days, when we used to click our pictures for memories, in today's era, it's all about gramming it. Yes, we all love to take pictures for Instagram. Be it food pictures, outfit pictures or vacation pictures, we do everything we can for the gram.

When it comes to posting our picture on Instagram, we usually look up to beauty bloggers and other celebs for their Insta-perfect picture. If you are planning to make your Insta debut soon or want to post a picture like your favourite blogger, then you have to make sure to pout perfectly. And to achieve that perfect pout, it's important to apply lipstick perfectly. Read below to find out how to apply lipstick for a perfect Instagram pout.

Follow these steps to apply lipstick to achieve a perfect Insta-pout.

First and foremost, it is essential to hydrate your lips. So start with applying a nice lip balm and once done, wipe off the excess balm.

Post that, comes to the marking of the lips. Start by drawing a bow in the centre of your upper lips, then do the same for your lower lips.

Once you are done with that, draw the corners of your lips on both the upper and lower lips. Make sure to maintain the natural shape of your lips.

After that, join the corner and centres line of both upper and lower lips.

Using a lip brush, gently blend your lip line inwards, working towards the centre of your lips from the line. It helps your lip colour to stay on longer.

With this, you are ready to apply the lipstick. Before applying the lipstick, remember that it should not complement your outfit but should also complement your overall look. Start filling your lips from the centre and then fill in the upper and lower lip. Once done, apply it on the sides.

You can also apply some dusting powder in the end so that your lipstick lasts long.

