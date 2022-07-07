6 Best high-waisted swimsuits to hit off the beach in style

Want comfort with style? These high-waisted swimsuits just do the trick.

Come summers, and there you are thinking to escape to the beaches. Whether you want to bask in the sunlight, enjoy the beach ride, or sit off sipping a refreshing drink along the shore, you surely need a good swimsuit that is comfy and chic too. Enter high-waisted swimsuits, they put your stunning curves on display and flatter your frame. The best part being they give you all the coverage and also allow you to do a little skin show without making you feel uncomfortable. And if you didn't know, high-waisted swimwear is having a moment right now! Moreover, they look good on all kinds of body types. Sold already? Thought so. Whether you are looking for the perfect beach style inspiration or want to enjoy lounging along the poolside, we have got a list of the best high-waisted swimsuits that you can find.

Here are the 6 high-waisted swimsuits to make an effortless statement.

Keep scrolling to find just the one for you.

1. SUUKSESS Women Wrap Bikini Set

If these hot pink, criss-cross, bikini sets can't excite you enough to head over to the seaside, nothing can! It comes with a high-waisted, ruched front that can give you modest coverage. At the same time, it's soft to wear and can stretch to fit your frame. Oh well, you can wear this in three different ways, too. The push-up bikini top comes with a wrap-style strap so you can tie them at the back for a better fit, or in front to make a cute little bow or a knot-style one.

Price:$35.95

2. SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit

Who doesn't love a ruffled bikini set? And you guessed it, right, all of us do. This swimsuit set comes with a black bikini top with ruffle details around the arms and a plunging neckline. It comes with matching, comfortable high-quality bottoms for you to keep you relaxed all day long.

Price:$36.99

3. Holipick Women High Waisted Bikini Set

Hide that tummy by getting into this vintage-style swimsuit that tucks in at just the right places. It comes with a halter-neck, push-up bikini top with ruched details at the front and a hook closure at the back for added comfort. This comes with a high-waisted bikini bottom with shirred details.

Price:$25.99-$32.99

4. Cerburny High Waisted Bikini Sets for Women

Florals are evergreen! With a floral swimsuit, you don't have to worry about it going out of style. The highly breathable, skin-friendly bikini set features a high-neck, cropped tank top with a racerback design. And comes with a high-waisted bottom to give conservative coverage and make you look a bit slimmer.

Price:$29.99

5. SheIn Women's Striped Colorful Swimsuit

The colorful, striped swimsuit exudes a beachy summer vibe. It comes with a highly-stretchable fabric which makes it quite easy to throw on and comfortable to wear. The wireless bikini bra comes with a scoop neckline and high-waist panty bottoms. This will create a pleasing, visual interest and is perfect for those beach selfies. Look sexy with just the right coverage in this vibrant bikini set.

Price:$22.99

6. Dokotoo Womens 2022 Cute Solid Bubble Sleeves High Waisted Two Piece

The solid color high-waist bikini set comprises a bikini top with an adorable, short ponpon sleeve and a square neckline. And comes with a front tie bottom. Pretty, right? The high-cut bikini set is perfect for a pool party or for holidaying in style.

Price:$25.99

Look chic without compromising on comfort with high-waisted, swimsuits. We bet, they look great on you!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

