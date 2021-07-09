Hina Khan is a big fan of hair accessories and makes us want to wear them all a hundred times and more

Our hearts are super pumped up now and we have Deepika Padukone to blame. Read on and you’ll know why!

A return of trend, a comeback of the enviable hair accessories. Think bobby pins, snap clips, headbands, and scrunchies. It holds ample fun and emanates an elegant vibe. To reminisce of the cute days where you decked up your tresses with old charm, let’s indulge in what can elevate your everyday outfits. Even when sitting in front of a zoom meeting or when at the beach, these hair ornaments can make you look up to the minute when you’re too lazy to get dressed up.

The last thing you’d wish for is to break up with staying stylish right? We’ve been lately obsessing over a celebrity’s hair accessories and trust us they’re an absolute treat to your eyes.

Whatever your mood or outfit, a little bling won’t do any harm. the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame loves a studded treatment and here she perfected her look with triple hairpins that are not too small or extra-large, making them look on fleek and note-worthy.

The glam girl wore an embroidered headband that was intricately tailored with pearls, sequins, and colorful floral patterns, giving a tough competition for the water in front of her as to who looked dreamy and enchanting. She sealed her beach-ready ensemble, which included a white strappy dress and circular sunglasses with a yellow frame.

Do you need a scarf that works as a scrunchie? Tie up your hair with a retro touch just like Hina did it with a polka dot number. It's the ideal way to combat the heat in times of humidity and can instantly power up your look. Bonus: You don’t need to hunt for the one too many hair ties you’ve lost.

Feelin’ beachy? Soak up some sunshine but with your SPF and straw hat ON. With the many caps and hats accessible today, take a pick as per the place you’ve been meaning to go. Dressed in a printed piece that features shades of green, yellow, and cream, Hina opted for funky-looking French fry flats, and white framed sunnies.

Do you love hair accessories? Which look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

