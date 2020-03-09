Holi 2020: ALL the skin & haircare precautions to take before & after celebrations according to Shahnaz Husain

The dry powders often contain chemicals that react badly with the skin and hair. Read on to know how to protect them as told by beauty guru Shahnaz Husain.

During ancient times, vegetable dyes, flowers and plant products were used to obtain colours for Holi. They were certainly safer than the chemicals that are present in the Holi colours of today. The dry “Gulal” may contain chemicals, like mica, silica and even lead, while the water colours contain toxins like lead oxide, copper sulphate, aluminium, mercury, etc. They also contain powdered glass, acids and alkalis. These substances are not bio-degradable. Apart from being a hazard to the environment, they affect the skin and hair adversely. They irritate the skin and scalp, causing allergies and dermatitis. They disrupt the normal balances of the skin and scalp and lead to itching, rashes, acne, flaking or dry, red patches. They also collect on the scalp, causing dryness and itching. The hair texture becomes dry, rough and unmanageable.

Since Holi is played out of doors, sun-exposure can have a detrimental effect on the skin. Apart from harmful UV radiation, sun-exposure also makes the skin dry by causing depletion of moisture and also tans the skin. Protection of the skin and hair is very important. Therefore, remember to apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Use a sunscreen of SPF 20 or 25 and above. If your skin is prone to dark patches, select a higher SPF. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. Apply sunscreen on the face, back of the neck and arms. If your skin is very dry and sensitive, first apply the sunscreen, wait for a few minutes and then apply a moisturizer. Or, apply a “cover cream” containing sandalwood, which would give added protection.

Apply oil or moisturising lotion on the arms and exposed areas. Apply lip balm containing sunscreen.

After Holi, apply Aloe Vera gel or juice on skin. It moisturizes the skin, relieving dryness. It also soothes sunburn. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory.

For the hair, apply leave on conditioner or hair serum before playing Holi. This protects the hair from the effects of sun exposure and dryness caused by colours. Take very little, spread on both palms and massage light into the hair, or smooth palms over the hair. Hair creams containing sunscreen are also available. Or, apply pure coconut oil and massage it lightly into the hair. This also provides protection against colours. Apply transparent nail varnish on the nails. This helps to protect the nails from absorbing holi colours.

Or, make oil with neem for the hair. Heat 250 ml pure coconut oil, or sesame seed oil. Take a handful of neem leaves and add it to the oil. Keep in the sun during the day for 4 or 5 days. Strain the leaves and keep the oil for use to relieve itching and scalp eruptions.

While washing the hair, first rinse with plenty of plain water to wash away the dry colours and tiny particles of mica. Then apply a mild herbal shampoo, working it into the hair with the fingers. Massage the scalp gently and rinse thoroughly with water again.

Beer can be used as a last rinse. In fact, it will soften and condition the hair. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer. Pour over the hair after shampoo. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse off with plain water.

Within the next few days give your hair a nourishing treatment. Mix one tablespoon pure coconut oil with one teaspoon castor oil. Heat and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Wash your hair after an hour.

Author: Ms. Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert and founder of Shahnaz Group.

