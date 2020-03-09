Holi 2020: THESE tips can help you stay safe from permanent colour

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/tiptostaysafefrompakkarangonholi2020main_0.jpeg?itok=zcXo7Ved

The permanent Holi colours can be harmful to our skin and hair and it can also be embarrassing to walk around with permanent colour on your face or skin for the next one or two weeks.

The festival of colours is just a few hours away and we're all busy loading up on colours and cooking all the best Holi delicacies. Holi is the most colourful festival for which we all prepare with a lot of enthusiasm. But there's also that group of people who dread this day more than anything else. Many of us love the different colours and water and all the pranks involved while the others despise the idea of having to spend their day being drenched in water and their evening scrubbing out colour from the skin and scalp. But the fact is that no matter what happens you cannot avoid getting some colour on you and if you get stuck with some pakka rang, you're probably doomed to get to work with a pink or green face the next day. Many people play Holi with permanent colours which takes quite a few days to come off but there are some hacks that can save you from the trouble of having to scrub off the colour for an entire week to get it out.

Here are some tips to stay safe from permanent Holi colours.

1. You can start by picking an outfit that has full sleeves and cover up as much of your skin as you can. Covering your skin up will prevent the colour from penetrating the fabric and you won't have to face the embarrassment of going to work with colour on your skin for the next whole week.

2. Apply generous amounts of coconut or mustard oil on your hair and scalp and skin. This will keep them covered with a layer of oil that will not allow the permanent colour to stay on your skin, hair and scalp for too long and will come off with just some plain water. If you can't do that and find it uncomfortable to walk around with an oily head, cover your head with a scarf. If you don't like oil, just apply loads of sunscreen all over your body.

3. While most people skip out on the makeup, we suggest you do your makeup. But don't forget some sunscreen and a nice heavy foundation. It may seem worthless to do your makeup if it's just going to wash away but it'll protect your skin from the pakka rang.

4. Do not stay for long in the sun because permanent colours have a lot of chemicals which get absorbed by the skin when you're in the sun and makes it impossible to get the colour off. Try to wash off the colours as soon as you realise that it's permanent colour.

5. Staying well and letting water dry off on your skin will only lead to your skin absorbing the colours and make it very difficult to scrub it off. This can also have a harmful impact on your skin. Try to stay away from water and wipe it off as soon as you can.

