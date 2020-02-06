Home Remedies for Hair Care: THESE remedies can give you the same results as Keratin treatment

Haircare should not have to expensive or unaffordable and if it is, always know that there are home remedies that you can turn to for those beautiful tresses.

We take immense care of our hair because we always want beautiful tresses and we do our best to maintain them. We follow the best hair care routine and try to ensure that our hair gets the maximum care but there's a lot more to hair care than just that. Our hair also needs protein to remain strong and healthy and for that, we often turn to the keratin treatment which happens to be a pretty expensive one. But the question is, what really is keratin? Keratin is a protein that exists in our hair follicles or rather, that's what our hair is made of. But you cannot directly consume keratin because it is produced by our body after consuming all the proteins that we do in our diet along with amino acids and biotin. This is why our diet plays a major role in how our hair behaves. But this doesn't mean that the only solution for damaged hair is to invest in an expensive keratin hair treatment because you can always try a good home remedy instead. The right home remedies can help you get the same results as the keratin treatment and all you really need is a natural protein-rich hair mask.

Here are some home remedies to replace your keratin treatment.

1. Mix one egg yolk with one spoon of honey and one spoon of almond oil. Whisk it well and make a smooth paste. Now apply this pack all over your hair and cover all strands from root to tips. Allow it to sit for up to 30 minutes and then rinse with cold water and a mild shampoo and conditioner. Use this 1 - 2 times a week for the best results. This remedy works best for dry hair.

2. Take one avocado and one spoon of mayonnaise. Mash and grind the avocado and mix some mayo in it and make a smooth paste. Apply this properly all over your hair and wash off after an hour. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner and cold water. This remedy works best if used once a week.

3. Mix one egg yolk with one spoon of cream and 2 spoons of curd. Whisk and mix it properly and make a smooth paste. Apply this on your hair and leave it in for an hour before you rinse. Wash with cold water and a mild shampoo. Use this remedy once a week for the best results.

