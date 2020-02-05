Home Remedies for Hair Spa: THESE remedies can help you get luscious tresses at home

Hair spa does not mean that you have to hit the salon because you can get similar results at home with some simple natural ingredients and home remedies without any hassle; Read on

We all love beautiful and healthy tresses but they don't come easy. Healthy hair means a lot of care and love which means that we all need to follow a strict hair care routine that can help us keep our locks looking beautiful and strong. But there's a lot more to haircare than just oiling your hair and washing them right and conditioning them. Our hair needs to be pampered and needs healing because no matter what we do our hair comes in contact with a lot of dust, dirt and pollution as well as product build-up which can lead to a lot of hair damage as well as hair and scalp problems which means that we all need to hit the salon for a pampering and expensive session of hair spa that can provide the much-needed nourishment to our hair. But what if you could get the same result at home with natural home remedies and pamper your hair. Home remedies are the best way to heal and rejuvenate your hair at home without spending too much or spending time travelling or struggling with getting a hair spa appointment at a salon.

Here are some easy home remedies for hair spa.

1. Mash an avocado and put it in the grinder and one spoon of honey and make a smooth paste. Apply this mixture on your hair and ensure that you cover every strand from the root to the tips. Once that is done boil a pot of water and once that's done, put the steaming pot of water on the table and bend over the pot and cover your head with a towel and let your hair get some steam treatment for up to 30 minutes. Once that is done wash your hair with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo and conditioner.

2. Mix one egg's yolk with 2 spoons of olive oil and make a smooth mixture. Whisk it properly and apply it all over your hair after taking steam for up to 15 minutes. and then apply the mask and wash off after 30 minutes. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner and wash your hair with cold water.

3. Take a banana and mash it and mix it with a spoonful of olive oil and grind it well and make a smooth paste. Now steam your hair for about 15 minutes and then apply this paste on your hair and cover all strands from root to tips. Leave this mask in for 35 to 40 minutes and then wash with cold water and mild shampoo.

