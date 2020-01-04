Home Remedies for Keloids: THESE natural ingredients can help you with the scar

Keloids are a type of scar and can happen to anyone. Read below to find out what Keloids are and how can you treat them at home naturally with these home remedies.

All of us want to be or look perfect in life. We know perfection is a myth, but we still strive to look a certain way and dress a certain way. When it comes to looks, scars, irrespective of their type can lower your confidence. And one such scar that makes feel a little under confident is Keloids scars. Keloids are scars that are caused due to the abnormal growth of fibrous tissues. They are irregularly shaped, pink in colour, have a smooth appearance and increase progressively in size.

Skin injuries like burns, cuts, insect bites, acne, chickenpox can often cause keloids. If you have scars that are pink or tender to touch, then they might be keloids. Laser treatment and surgery are cosmetic treatments available in the market for their removal, but these are pretty expensive. Hence, we are listing a few home remedies for Keloids that are not only cost-effective but can also help you with the scars. However, if the scars worsen, it's always better to consult a dermatologist.

Home remedies for keloids:

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider is the most effective remedy for Keloids since it helps in minimizing the redness and size of the scar. It works as a great exfoliant too. In a bowl, take an equal amount of Apple cider vinegar and water, apply it on the keloid and let it sit for 30 minutes. Rinse it with water post that.

Lemon Juice:

Being rich in vitamin C, fresh lemon juice works as an excellent antioxidant and helps in quick healing of the keloid scar. Apply lemon juice on the affected area and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wash it with warm water after 30 minutes.

Baking soda:

Baking soda works great for Keloids since it is an abrasive agent and helps in exfoliating and keeping the skin clean. In a bowl, take 1 tsp of baking soda, 3 tsp of 3% hydrogen peroxide. Mix the two ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply this using a cotton ball on the affected area and let it stand for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with water post that.

Garlic:

Garlic prevents excess fibroblast increase that is responsible for the enlargement of keloid scars. It also improves blood circulation to the area and helps in the healing process of the keloid. Take 1-2 garlic cloves and crush them to apply on the scars. Leave it for 15 minutes, and then wash it with lukewarm water.

Honey:

Honey, is used for multiple skin treatments including keloids. Honey prevents dead cells from accumulating in the area and speeds up the healing process. Apply fresh organic honey on the scars and massage gently. Let it sit for 40 minutes and rinse it with water.

