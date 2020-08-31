  1. Home
Home Remedies for Sunburn: 3 Ingredients from your kitchen to calm your skin and bring it back to normal

Despite sunscreen, sunburns tend to happen. But thankfully, they go as easily as they come, with the help of simple ingredients that soothe the skin.
When the skin is overexposed to harsh sunlight and is not protected with sunscreen, sunburns tend to occur. Repeated exposure to the harsh sun causes problems such as wrinkles, dark spots, early ageing and even skin cancer. 
Sunburns can be extremely painful and make the skin turn red and itchy and might even cause painful blisters on the skin. 
Unfortunately, suburbs can occur even when the skin has a layer of sunscreen on it. Luckily though, soothing the sunburn isn't as difficult as it can be done with ingredients from your kitchen! Take a look at dermat-approved remedies. 

Aloe Vera 
The easiest and most common way to soothe and heal a sunburn is to apply aloe vera on it. It provides soothing relief to the skin, cooling it down. If the skin has formed blisters, aloe vera tames it down as well as it contains anti-inflammatory properties. Constant application of it brings the skin back to normal. 

Yoghurt 
Not just a moisturiser, yoghurt also has cooling properties that help in healing sunburnt skin. When applied on sunburnt skin, it decreases redness and soothes it, creating a mask or thin protective shield around the sunburnt area and ensuring it remains cool. 

Green tea 
Green tea also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in soothing the skin when sunburnt. 
Allow the green tea to compress for a while in the refrigerator and then apply on sunburnt skin for around 15 minutes. Repeating the process will help the skin in healing fast. 

How do you deal with sunburns? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :getty IMAGES

