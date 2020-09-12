Home Remedy: 3 DIY ways to use honey in your skincare routine for soft and supple skin

Honey is one of the most effective home remedies and here’s how you can include it in your skincare routine.

Honey is packed with antioxidants and is one of the best home remedies. For years, together we’ve seen our mothers and grandmothers use honey in their face packs and masks. For the unversed, honey is a great natural moisturiser which does not clog the pores and is hence a great remedy for acne-prone skin. Not just that, it also speeds up the healing process right after a pimple has destroyed your skin. I know we are exaggerating, but pimples do feel like they are destroying the skin!

Here are 3 different ways you can use this miracle ingredient in your skincare routine.

Face Scrub

Honey works as a great exfoliant when mixed with sugar and coffee. Coffee stimulates blood circulation while teh sugar granules help in getting rid of all the dead skin cells. It also clears the pores for a smoother and even skin. Here, honey helps in moisturising while also working like a magnet to pull out all the dirt and grime. You can use this scrub once a week even on your lips and the rest of your body and thank us later!

Face Mask

If you have extremely dry skin and want to bring back the lost moisture, honey is the ingredient for you. All you need to do is mix it with a tablespoon of yoghurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. This will not only moisturise the skin but give you glowing skin.

For oily skin

If you want to pull out all the excess oil from the skin without making your skin too dry, this is the right face mask for you! All you need to do is blend oatmeal into a fine powder and mix it with honey. Apply on your face for 15 minutes and rinse with a warm washcloth. The oats will absorb all the excess oil while the fats present in honey will moisturise the skin without clogging the pores.

