At home solutions for a pain free hair removal

Hair removal is a choice. Not removing hair is also a choice and don’t let society or patriarchal systems tell you otherwise. Booking a waxing appointment every month leaves a huge dent in your pocket. And let’s not forget the pain and tears during every session. So, to make your hair removal process hassle free, we have curated a list of products that will help you perform the same from the comfort of your home and that too, by your own self. From facial hair to body hair, every concern is covered by these products. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Nourishing Hair Removal Cream Kit

India’s 1st certified hair removal kit is crafted with natural ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals that darken the skin or can cause allergic reactions. It is dermatologically tested and suits all skin types. Now say hello to hair-free and flawlessly smooth skin in under 10 minutes!

PRICE: ₹ 403

2. Disposable Hair Removal Razors

Have a hassle-free shave with this disposable razor having a double blade and user-friendly design. Above the blades, an aloe vera strip is fixed to give a moisturizing effect to freshly shaved skin and its 2 blades are made of high-quality stainless steel, providing a close, smooth shave without causing cuts.

PRICE: ₹ 165

3. Waxing Strips Kit for Sensitive Skin

These wax strips remove hair from the roots as opposed to razors and provide longer lasting results for up to 28 days of smoothness. It is quick and there is less risk of cuts during use and is suitable for use on legs, arms, underarms and bikini line. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 342

4. Facial Razor

The stainless-steel blade on this razor makes it completely safe for use, while the zigzag pattern on the blade helps minimize cuts. The anti-slip grip prevents accidental cuts and the protective cap protects the razor from impurities.

PRICE: ₹ 220

5. Hair Removal Regimen Kit

Use the regimen pack during the shower by wetting your skin and then applying the sensitive skin gel. Gently move the razor opposite to the direction of your hair growth from ankle upwards, wrist upwards and in multiple directions. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 899

6. Facial Hair Waxing Kit

This is a complete upper lip and face hair waxing kit. The kit contains waxing strips, a spatula and sugaring paste. There is no need to purchase a separate wax heater. It can also be used for chin and cheek hair or any kind of face hair removal as well.

PRICE: ₹ 295

