Honey Skin: The old K-beauty trend that holds the secret to hydrated and glowing skin

Honey is not an average ingredient that can only promise everything sweet for your taste buds. It has moved past your kitchen and entered the beauty world as well. Ask the K-beauty world, they’re probably telling you all about it without keeping a secret away from you. With the many trends, they’re happily introducing to the world, “honey skin” proved to be a massive hit. Have you applied honey on bare skin and looked at the glow it can emanate? It’s strikingly glossy and so very smooth. Looks enviable, right?

But, the question would be whether to apply honey or how would you achieve the naturally dewy look? Honey is quite picky when it comes to making friends with skin types. So, let’s achieve this skincare trend care through other easily available products.

In Korea, honey skin is synonymous with hydrated and dewy skin that is naturally plumped up due to the nourishment your skin has been fed with. While glass skin stresses the origins of a smooth texture that does not let pores or dry skin cling for long, honey skin is about relishing in all the moisture to keep your skin soft to touch and supple to look at.

How easy or painstaking is the process? Your regular skin care products will do the trick if it is naturally infused with face oils. The texture of oils may feel thick on your skin, so if you have naturally oily or acne-prone skin, you may want to try first with a patch test and then resume with the skincare process. Don’t cut down on the steps starting from cleansers to serums and moisturisers.

