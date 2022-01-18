Hot Kisses Alert: 10 Lipsticks under Rs. 299 to steal from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022

Get into your bold avatar with these lipstick shades in your beauty box. They are here to make your lips more prominent, bold and pout-worthy. Roll these beauties over your soft lips and let them do the magic for you. Worried about your budget? Why fear when Amazon’s Great Republic Sale is here? Vouch for these top 10 lipsticks under Rs. 299 to fly hot kisses this season.

1. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick has a divine wine shade that you cannot ignore. This lipstick has a distinctive velvety texture that will last with ease. It will prevent your lips from drying and will provide an uncrackable finish. This lipstick will hydrate your lips with its honey nectar and make it look bold and beautiful.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 223

2. Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour

This lipstick is a long-lasting liquid lipstick for valiant lips. It is smudge-proof, non-transferable, and lighter on lips. The intense shade of the lipstick pigments the lips deeply and stays for up to 16 hours. You can glide this lipstick easily on your lips and achieve a fresh forever finish.

Price: Rs 295

Deal: Rs. 209

3. Insight Non Transfer Lip Color

Insight Non Transfer Lipstick has a coffee shade. It delivers a rich lip colour in just one application. It is truly meant for long wear and dauntless looks. If you love to highlight your lips with dark lip colours, then you must vouch for this coffee shade.

Price: Rs. 90

Deal: Rs. 85

4. Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick

If nude is your type of lip colour then don't think too much, grab this Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick for contouring your lips most naturally. It will help you to achieve subtle makeup looks yet magnify your cupid’s bows to the maximum.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 214

5. Elle18 Lipstick Flattering Nude

This lipstick has a colour lock formula and lasts up to 16 hours. The lipstick is light on lips and delivers great results in just a single application. This lipstick is truly meant to be your everyday companion to amp up your no-makeup glow.

Price: Rs. 120

Deal: Rs. 119

6. Maybelline Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick

Maybelline Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick’s soft wine shade is something that you will drool over. It is a dark shade that will contour your lips and make them look pulpy. Now you can ditch chapped lips and say HELLO to bold and highly pigmented lips.

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 214

7. Lakme Enrich Matte Lipstick

This lipstick will give you tomato red lips. The long-lasting formula of the lipstick is not just for coloured lips but also for moisturizing them. This bullet lipstick is infused with Vitamin E and comes with a non-drying formula.

Price: Rs. 295

Deal: Rs. 250

8. SUGAR Cosmetics - Smudge Me Not - Mini Liquid Lipstick

Don't go on the size of this lipstick! This mini version has drop-dead powers in it. It contours your lips and makes them pout ready for upto 12 hours. It is waterproof and shows its magic in a single coat of application.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 237

9. Insight Cosmetics Matte Lip Ink

If you believe that nude is the new black, then don't resist adding this lipstick to your Amazon cart. It has a weightless formula and won't bleed post application. The unique arrow applicator of this matte lip ink is worth admiring.

Price: Rs. 110

10. MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick

This lipstick contains moringa oil that is known for moisturising your lips and keeping them supple. It has a smudge-proof formula and it doesn’t ask for any touch ups to pout. What’s more? This lipstick is vegan!

Price: Rs. 395

Deal: Rs. 237

Lipsticks help you to liven up your vivacious looks. They not only pigment your lips but keep them hydrated and supple through the day. You can just apply your favourite lipstick and you are ready to ace your no-makeup looks. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is here to help you to add unmissable lip shades at exciting prices. Are you ready to fly hot kisses this season?

