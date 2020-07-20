Hot water vs cold water: Here’s what the temperature needs to be to wash your face and body

Did you know that the temperature of water you use also matters a lot when it comes to skincare? Find out

As strange as it may sound, even the temperature of water you use on your skin matters a lot and no, we are not crazy to say this. If you are someone who has dry skin or oily skin or are in your 30s it is very important to take care of your skin even when it comes to trivial matters like the temperature of the water. So, to save you all the research of what works and what doesn’t, here are all the pros and cons listed with a solution to follow!

Hot water:

When you use hot water on your skin it opens up the pores and takes out all the dirt and excess oil from it. If not proper care is taken these pores remain open for a longer period of time causing more harm than normal. Now during this process, there is a great chance that the steaming water will also strip the skin of its natural oils and leaves it dry. While it does take the dirt out hot water also slowly diminishes the elasticity of the skin for the resulting in signs of ageing like wrinkles and sagging skin. Hot water also ends up increasing the sensitivity of the skin making it more prone to rashes and other external issues that could potentially harm the skin.

Cold water:

Cold water is an amazing remedy to refresh the skin. Washing your face with chilly water in the morning also depuffs and tighten the skin. Using cold water is best for people who wake up with puffy eyes or dark circles. It also enhances blood circulation which in turn brings a healthy glow to your face. In some cases, cold water will not be the best of things to get rid of the dirt and can often create issues.

Considering the pros and cons of both, we think variety is the spice of life. Using ONLY cold water is not the best. You can switch things up by warming it a bit when you need to get rid of makeup or excess dirt on your face. Avoid hot water altogether, if you need to, use lukewarm water and end up the face washing ritual with a splash of cold water. This will open and close the pores with utmost ease without damaging the skin in any way!

