How to achieve the perfectly dewy makeup look

Between ‘glowing’ and ‘greasy’, there is a fine line called ‘dewy’ – and it is not at all hard to achieve! Read on to find out how to ace the dewy makeup trend.

Doing your makeup is not rocket science, but it can seem like it to many of us - especially with the ever-changing beauty standards and trends. That is why it makes sense that the trend of dewy makeup still has so many takers. The likes of JLo and Chrissy Teigen in fact swear by it! You can learn and practice starting now, so that you can achieve the perfect dewy finish sans the grease, no matter what season it is!

Dewy vs Matte Makeup

These are 2 terms you would find beauty bloggers and product packaging use endlessly, but what do they mean? A dewy finish in makeup essentially utilises natural oils, sheer products and humectants to create a luminous and radiant look. Matte finish on the other hand is non-reflective, typically with a powder finish. It focuses on getting rid of excess oils and leaving the skin with a velvety appearance. If you have particularly oily skin, you probably stick to mattifying products since appearing shinier than usual is the last thing you want!

However, makeup is all about experimentation, and if you are intrigued with this trend, read on to discover easy steps on how to proceed with it!

Step #1 – Creating a smooth base.

Once your skin is cleansed and well hydrated, it is important to use a primer to create an even base. In case of dewy makeup, it is recommended that you use an illuminating and smooth base. You can use the Maybelline New York Fit Me Face primer Dewy + Smooth which can reduce the appearance of pores, moisturise and smoothen the skin and create the perfect base for an all-day long dewy finish!

Step #2 – Natural coverage.

The key to appearing dewy all day is not trying to cover everything. Hence, lightweight or sheer coverage foundations are recommended instead of heavy, full-coverage foundations. To make it appear truly luminous, it is important to ensure that your foundation looks like skin and not a distinctly visible layer of product. Cushion foundations like the Sunisa Beauty Air Cushion Liquid Cream Foundation which is waterproof, crack-resistant and effortless to apply!

You should use this buffing brush to create the perfect, airbrushed and dewy appearance on your skin!

Step #3 – Not going overboard with concealer.

Concealing is an essential step, but you should only apply little amounts of it only where required to conceal and lift your face, blend thoroughly and let the rest of your face breathe. Try the Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer in a shade lighter by 1 level to your skin tone for natural looking coverage.

Step #4 – Adding colours!

The choice of colours and products on your lips and cheeks matter just as much as the base makeup when creating a dewy makeup look. You should go for warm toned colours and neutrals close to your skin tone, and go for creamy textures or shimmers! It gives the whole look a naturally flushed appearance, and adds or complements the dewiness. Try the Maybelline New York Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette and the Lakme Absolute Plump and Shine Lip Gloss –

Step #5 – Highlight, highlight, highlight!

This is our favourite part in any makeup look, and with liquid sheer highlighters it can be even more fun! They are the perfect accents to create the illusion of dewy and natural skin, without appearing greasy, and the Swiss Beauty Drop and Glow Liquid Highlighter does the job perfectly. Secret hack – if you have a sheer, lightweight liquid foundation instead of a cushioned one, you can apply this liquid highlighter BEFORE foundation to create the illusion of naturally luminous skin!

Step #6 – Setting mist.

You read it right – mist! Facial mists like the SUGAR Cosmetics Grand Finale Highlighting and Setting Mist come in handy as moisture pick-me-ups and for an all-day dewy look! Spray this when you are done and satisfied with your look – this mist will set the makeup for the entire day, and ensure the fresh dewiness you created lasts!

