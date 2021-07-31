How to apply makeup and what products to use if you have dry skin

Makeup is an art that takes a lot of time, patience and practice to master. As if that wasn’t enough, dry skin can complicate things even more! Makeup on dry, parched skin tends to look cracked and flaky pretty soon, even when you think you are using the best products. However, it is not a lost cause - if you have dry skin, you don’t have to let go of your love for makeup! Chances are, if you use the right products and follow the right procedure, you can make it work, and even benefit your dry skin in the long run!

Here are some tips and products you should know about before creating your next makeup look if you have dry skin!

Tip #1 - Always start by exfoliating.

When you have dry skin, a lot of dead skin cells and flakes tend to accumulate on the surface of your skin. Trying to apply makeup right on top of this build up will give a rough, uneven finish. Therefore, always use a hydrating, gentle scrub to exfoliate before beginning to put on makeup. Try this purifying scrub by Biotique which has 100 percent natural ingredients and is designed to purify dry skin and get rid of dullness!

Tip #2 - Do not skip moisturiser.

After cleansing your skin, you absolutely must use a deeply nourishing moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated under the layers of makeup. Look for products with Vitamin C which keeps your skin hydrated naturally! A pro tip would be to use moisturisers or face creams with SPF - this will eliminate the need for a separate layer of sunscreen, which tends to flake very soon, especially if you have dry skin. Try these -

Tip #3 - Use the correct tools.

When applying makeup, using fingers is generally unhygienic, and the rubbing motion is especially not recommended for people with dry skin as it leads to more flakiness. To achieve your desired amount of coverage, use the right brushes for each product, and a damp beauty blender to keep your base makeup looking fresh and dewy.

Tip #4 - Always prime your skin before applying products.

If you have dry skin, using a primer underneath your foundation, concealer and eye makeup is non-negotiable! Not only does a primer prevent shifting and smudging, it also provides a smooth base for your makeup. Try a primer that promises a dewy, smooth finish and also keeps your skin moisturised all day, like this one -

Tip #5 - Use liquid or cream-based products

This one might be obvious, but we are often tempted to buy the matte-finish products that promise more coverage. The truth is, those matte-finish products may make your skin appear drier than it actually is! Hence, when it comes to foundations, blusher, highlighters and the likes, always go for liquid, serum-based or creamy finish products for a more natural, dewy look - you can build up the product up to 3 layers if you want more coverage or pigment! Check out these products -

