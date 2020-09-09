How to choose the correct foundation shade for your skin tone? Explains cosmetologist Shagun Gupta

Is choosing a foundation always difficult for you? Cosmetologist Shagun Gupta helps you out!

It is a fact universally-known in the make-up fraternity that foundation can make or your break your look. You might have the best eye make-up on or you might have the best of the products but if your choice of foundation is wrong the whole look kind of falls apart. Unfortunately, a lot of people fail to get the correct foundation for their skin tone. Here’s a little guide you might refer to the next time you are choosing a foundation for yourself.

- Start by determining your skin tone:

This is crucial. Once you have figured out whether your skin tone is warm, neutral, or cool you can deduce which are the shades that are not for you. To find out your skin shade look at your wrists. If your veins appear to be green you have a warm skin tone, if they appear blue you have a cool skin tone if you cannot decide you are a neutral tone.

- Yellow is for warm, Pink is for cool:

Once you have figured out your skin tone you can go ahead and look into the hints of colour a particular foundation has. Foundations that have hints of yellow undertones would work well with a warm skin tone. While foundations who have tints of pink, peach, or white do wonder for cool skin tone. Indian skin is predominantly warmer and hence it is out and out advised that for the most part, Indian women should use foundations with yellow undertones.

- The swatch test:

Take a little swatch of the foundation and apply it anywhere on your skin. If it blends with the rest of your face you have found the right shade. If, however, you find that it is a shade lighter or darker, keep looking because that is not your shade. A lot of people have the misconception that a foundation is supposed to make you look fairer when in reality it should just be a compliment to your real skin tone

- Different skin types have different needs:

If you have dry skin you might want to choose a formula that can make your skin look moisturized, hopefully rendering it a dewy look. On the other hand, if you have oily skin you might want to get yourself a matte-based foundation. If your skin is acne-prone look for products that say ‘non-comedogenic’ because they are the ones that would not clog your pores.

Finding the right shade is tricky and might take a lot of time but finding the right shade is every bit worth the effort. It is also advisable to look for shades in every company you switch to because every company has a different formula and different allocation of shade but once you get a general idea of what works and what does not work you will be able to find your way through it pretty easily.

- Inputs by Cosmetologist and Permanent Makeup Specialist, Shagun Gupta

Credits :getty images

