How to colour your hair at home and achieve salon like finish

Excited to dye your hair but can’t go to the salon? Here are the DIY tricks and products you need to colour your strands at home easily. Check it out!

There could be a lot of doubts and apprehensions about colouring your hair at home. What if the desired colour doesn’t come? What if it damages your hair? And so many more questions could be pondering your mind but don’t worry, we are here to help you out! To be honest, if you aren’t an expert colourist don’t expect to change your hair colour from black to platinum gold at home. Pick on a colour that’s two shades above or below your natural hair colour. It’s always safe to colour your hair at home but it’s not advisable for someone who recently relaxed or permed their hair as it may cause hair damage. You can colour your hair at least after a week’s gap and keep in mind that treated hair processes colour more quickly. So you need not leave the colour for too long.

First, pick your hair colour. Find the best shade that matches your face and gel well with your current hair colour.

Have an extra box just in case you run short of colour. You definitely don’t want to run midway looking for hair dyes. So while purchasing make sure you buy two boxes especially if you have long and thick hair.

Mix the colour as instructed on the manual but make sure you do not mix two colours together and create a mess if you are a beginner in this expertise. Simply pick one shade and follow the instructions to the letter and always do a patch test on your skin and strand test on your hair.

Put on your gloves to protect your hands while putting on the dye and you can stock up on these to, later on, rinse the colour off while washing your hair.

Comb your hair and detangle it well. You can use some lip balm along your hairline where you don’t want any dye to go. This way that part of your hair remains unstained and will rinse off colour easily.

As even the smallest knot can cause a big problem, brush your hair and section them to apply your hair colour. Start dying from the front section as these are the visible areas and need the full processing time.

Dye your hair when it’s dry as the colours absorb better and give you the desired result. Use a mascara brush or toothbrush to apply colour at uneasy spots like near your ears and also to give highlights if needed in the hair around the face.

Use a close-up mirror or handheld mirror to make the process easier and bring salon-like perfection to your hair.

Once you are set, wipe off the extra dye from your face and hands and put on a shower cap to prevent it from dripping all over. After the processing time, rinse off well in water and though it’s ideal not to use shampoo, if you are adamant about it, use any sulphate-free shampoo that doesn’t damage your hair or reacts with the colour.

Refrain from staying out in the sun frequently and also use colour glossy boost hair creams or shampoo to condition your hair and also to keep the colour intact.

