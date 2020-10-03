How to deal with stress breakouts? TOP 3 tips to keep in mind

If you are prone to breaking out during stressful situations, here are TOP 3 tips to keep in mind. Check it out

While dealing with stressful situations is a challenge on its own, you know things are starting to go downhill when it shares showing up in your skin. Acne breakouts during stressful times are worst to deal with because, unlike any other skin issues, this is triggered by stress hormones called cortisol and it only goes away when you calm yourself and your skin down. However, to do that and deal with this breakout, we have a few remedies that might work for you.

Keep your face clean and follow your routine

As simple as this sounds, we tend to forget washing our face and falling our usual skincare routine during stressful times. The one thing that needs to be constant during this period is your skincare routine. Doing your usual 5 steps might end up taking your mind off the situation for at least 5 minutes which is a good start!

Sleep

As much as inducing sleep while overthinking seems impossible, it does help deal with things that's why they say 'you should sleep on it'. Sleeping helps to calm your mind and body which in turn helps in dealing with the stress in your life in a calmer manner.

Talk to your doctor

If you have an important event coming or deal with stress on a regular basis. It's best to keep your doctor on speed dial. They'll know exactly how to take care of your and your skin so that there is no harmful effect of stress in the long run.

