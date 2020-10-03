  1. Home
  2. fashion

How to deal with stress breakouts? TOP 3 tips to keep in mind

If you are prone to breaking out during stressful situations, here are TOP 3 tips to keep in mind. Check it out
19696 reads Mumbai
How to deal with stress breakouts? TOP 3 tips to keep in mindHow to deal with stress breakouts? TOP 3 tips to keep in mind
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While dealing with stressful situations is a challenge on its own, you know things are starting to go downhill when it shares showing up in your skin. Acne breakouts during stressful times are worst to deal with because, unlike any other skin issues, this is triggered by stress hormones called cortisol and it only goes away when you calm yourself and your skin down. However, to do that and deal with this breakout, we have a few remedies that might work for you. 

Keep your face clean and follow your routine

As simple as this sounds, we tend to forget washing our face and falling our usual skincare routine during stressful times. The one thing that needs to be constant during this period is your skincare routine. Doing your usual 5 steps might end up taking your mind off the situation for at least 5 minutes which is a good start! 

Sleep

As much as inducing sleep while overthinking seems impossible, it does help deal with things that's why they say 'you should sleep on it'. Sleeping helps to calm your mind and body which in turn helps in dealing with the stress in your life in a calmer manner. 

Talk to your doctor

If you have an important event coming or deal with stress on a regular basis. It's best to keep your doctor on speed dial. They'll know exactly how to take care of your and your skin so that there is no harmful effect of stress in the long run. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Do you have sensitive skin? Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain gives you tips to deal with it

Credits :getty images, pexels,

You may like these
Skincare: What is maskne? How to deal with this acne problem caused by masks?
Does applying toothpaste on your pimple actually work? A dermatologist weighs in
3 Weird yet effective ways to get rid of a pimple in under 3 minutes
Skin Care Tips: Dermatologist REVEALS whether acne can be cured
Skincare: Is humidity causing pimples and acne? Here’s how you can tackle it
Harmful ways wearing a mask can affect the skin and different ways to take care of it explains Dr Ajay Rana

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement