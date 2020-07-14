How to deal with textured skin and get skin clear as glass? Dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana weighs in

We spoke to dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana on how to deal with uneven skin texture and home remedies that could help deal with the condition.

Our skin’s health is influenced by several factors like pollution, stress and sun damage that sometimes has a huge impact on the condition of the skin, at our complexion and make it more prone to roughness, wrinkles, age spots, bruises and sagging. Especially people who struggle with genetic conditions like eczema, ichthyosis, keratosis pilaris and psoriasis are especially susceptible to having dry and rough skin. With age, women's bodies undergo several chemical and hormonal changes due to perimenopause and menopause can contribute to an overall loss of skin smoothness and cause textured skin. In fact, the normal ageing process plays a huge role in the skin’s health.

There are many reasons which cause a textured skin condition. The build-up of dead and keratinized skin cells and irritation also take a toll on the skin’s texture and appearance. Those people who have a history of acne can get little bumps under their skin that of scarring acne will get atrophic scars, excess oil producers will have enlarged pores and those who pick at their zits can get popular scars. Dry or coarse feeling skin, patchiness, fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged open pores and scars are left behind post-acne. And it causes textured skin conditions. Excessive build-up of dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, genetics, sun damage and pollution, and a poor skincare routine and diet are some other common causes of uneven skin texture.

In today’s world, people are more prone to want a glass-like texture of their skin. Glass texture of skin is a term used for exceptionally smooth, even-toned and lustrous skin that’s so flawless that it has the appearance of glass. The surface of the skin must be extremely smooth, without bumps or rough texture. For that directly beneath the surface, there should be a large amount of water in order to create the moist and lustrous appearance that catches and reflects light. For that people should follow a consistent skincare routine consisting of a cleanser, toner, serum, exfoliator and a hydrating moisturizer.

Here are a few skincare tips one can follow for glass-like skin texture:

- Opt for skincare products with acids like AHAs and BHAs. Alpha Hydroxy Acid and Beta Hydroxy Acid are two hydroxy acids popularly found in various skincare products like cleansers, moisturizers, peels and exfoliating products. These are very good for ideal skin texture.

- We can’t talk clear and smooth skin without mentioning exfoliation. Whether using a physical exfoliator, such as crushed walnut or gentle jojoba beads or a chemical exfoliator like glycolic or lactic acid. Exfoliation will slough away dead skin cells that dull skin and clog pores and give a glass-like texture.

- One of the best ways to maintain healthy skin is to make sure you cleanse it well before going to bed. To make sure all the makeup, sunscreen and dust are out.

- Keep your skin hydrated with a moisturizer that is made for your skin type. Sunburn or sun damage is one of the most common reasons for uneven skin texture. Keep your skin protected with a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen and try to cover up as much as you can when you step out in the sun.

- Chemical peels are a very popular treatment to get rid of textured and uneven skin conditions. Switch up your regular facial with a fruit acid peel in-clinic and let a professional handle that pesky dry skin build-up. Chemical peels give you instant results and reveal fresh and glowing skin from within.

- If any natural methods don’t suit your skin then opt for a balanced mix of in-clinic treatments that can show more pronounced results and complement it with a good at-home skincare routine.

