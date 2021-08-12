How to effectively restore and protect your coloured hair under 1000 rupees

Don’t you sometimes get bored of the way your hair looks? We either opt for a haircut or colour our hair to spruce things up, but the latter can severely damage our strands. The chemicals in hair colours and dyes, such as ammonia penetrate the strands and make it weak from within. Colouring can also dry up the natural moisture and essential oils in our hair, which can cause more breakage and dullness.

What do we do then, should we give up trying to bring some colour into our lives and dimension into our hair? The good news is that you don’t have to give up hair colour! All you have to do is put in a little bit more effort and give your hair that extra love and care after colouring it. Here are 5 tips and a few products you must use to restore your hair’s lustre and radiance, and keep it bouncy, healthy and colourful for longer!

1. Pick the right shampoo.

An ideal hair care regimen that maintains hair colour and highlights starts with picking the right shampoo. You should look for colour protectant shampoos that do not contain sulphates, which contain salts that can further strip your hair of moisture and lead to colour fading. Try these -

2. Use an ultra-hydrating, nourishing conditioner.

If you have coloured hair, ultra-hydrating conditioners are a must. This is because most hair dyes use peroxide and alkaline formulas to break down your natural hair pigment, which causes the cuticle to swell, thus damaging the hair. A good conditioner designed for such hair will smoothen the cuticles, leaving your hair silky soft and significantly less dry. Check these out -

3. Do not skip leave-in formulas.

Leave-in, conditioning formulas such as serums and leave-in cream conditioners are a must for colour damaged hair. Hair dyes have already dried out your hair, which is why you do not need external factors such as exposure to the sun and pollution to further strip them of moisture. Serums and leave-in conditioners such as the following lock in the essential hydration and protect your hair.

4. Do not ignore protein treatments and masks.

Most of us don’t have the time to apply hair masks, but your coloured hair really needs it! Even if you apply a hair mask an hour before shampooing, it will make a significant impact on your hair health. You should go for masks and treatments that contain protein which will fully replenish damaged hair cells, right from the cuticle to the cortex for renewed strength, superb elasticity and a healthy shine! Some good ones -

5. Stay FAR away from heat-based styling tools.

This is the last and probably most obvious tip for colour damaged hair - do not straighten, curl or heat style your hair for a while! Heat will further strip your hair of moisture and essential oils, and only enhance the straw-like texture of coloured hair. Let your hair replenish itself with the help of the previous products, and wait for at least 3 weeks before reaching for your styling tools.