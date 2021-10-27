How to get Adele's signature look as revealed by her makeup artist

Adele is back with a bang with her new album after almost six years. After being in the news for her dramatic weight loss and her ongoing divorce that influenced her latest album, "30", Adele is back for good as she turns over a new chapter of her life. She recently dropped a single "Easy on Me" that made us realize what we have been missing from the music industry but along with that, we know what we missed the most, her signature eyeliner.

We have witnessed many iconic looks of celebs over the past decade. Such is the case for Adele's iconic winged eyeliner. In her recent music video, we find a close-up of her almond-shaped eyes revealing her dramatic retro look and guess what, everybody's been searching over the Internet on how to recreate it. Her long-time makeup artist, Michael Ashton is responsible for creating this iconic look because no one in the business does eyeliner quite as right as Adele. And he reveals all the tips and tricks on how to achieve it exactly.

Before diving into the process, cleanse your face with a micellar solution, apply serum and moisturiser for a hydrating feel.

Eyeshadow

Lay the groundwork for the lids to give it a more natural effect. Take a concealer brush and apply a light brown eyeshadow over the lids. Blend it well. Then take a shimmery gold and copper eyeshadow and blend it again onto your lids and the inner corner to highlight them as well as make them look more open. Take another fluffy brush and blend it to your brows.

Gel Liner

Gel liner works best when it comes to creating a cat-eye. So, take your favourite gel liner and start drawing from the middle of the lid working out and gradually making it thick. Wing the liner once the thickness is established and then draw in the inner corners. Stretch out your lids to avoid any creases. Then slowly build up the colour density. Take a 45-degree angle and continue building up the line to make your wing sharper and more distinct to create a “flick”. Then again make the liner thicker from the middle for added drama.

You can keep some q-tips handy if you make mistakes. Use falsies to accentuate your look only further.

Mascara

Use a fan brush to line the lower lashes as it gives a smudged effect and is also evenly applied. For the upper lashes, you can go for your favourite waterproof mascara.

Liquid Eyeliner

Gel liner served only as of the base. Another coat of liquid liner will add to its shine.

Brow Liner

Start with a brow gel to get a proper idea of the brow shape and then start to fill it in a natural way. Then use a brow groomer for a softer and smoother finish.

Conceal, Contour & Blush

For the rest of your makeup, foundation and concealer are necessary. Apply foundation all over your face and conceal your under eyes and dark spots.

Then start contouring along your cheekbones with a contour kit and a fluffy brush. And don't miss your jawline and your nose as well.

Apply it higher on the cheeks and work it on the outer sides.

Lips

Use a balm to moisturize your lips first. If you want it natural, just go with a neutral or a soft pink shade.

Voilá, you have got your Adele look on. Now go and slay.

