How to get glass skin at home and steps to follow

Glass skin is nothing but flawless clear skin that looks smooth as the surface of the glass which reflects light. The glass skin trend grew in popularity especially when the world fell in love with Korean beauty regimes. Korean actors’ beautiful skin looks almost unreal but it can be achieved with a proper diet and a devoted skincare regime. Korean glass skin facials and massages are quite common in the parlour and you can get it done at an affordable price but the results won’t last long until you follow the eight-step skincare routine to achieve it. With the below-listed products you can easily win glass skin at home:

How to get glass skin at home?

Glass skin and the quest to retain a luminous, translucent skin glow is a dream for many. Here’s a step by step routine to follow to achieve the glass skin glow.

1. Double Cleanse

Cleansing is nothing but washing your face. Korean glass skin routine emphasises double cleansing to clear out all the impurities on the face before proceeding with other products. First, face your face with an oil-based cleanser that won’t clog pores or strip skin of its natural oils and repeat the same with a foam-based cleanser that removes the greasy and oily makeup residues or other dirt.

2. Exfoliator

Post cleansing, dab your face with a towel and apply a face scrub to exfoliate your skin. This step helps remove excess dead skin cells and removes blackheads on the skin. Though a lot of people skip on exfoliation and directly jump to the next step, exfoliation is an important part to achieve a glass-like glow on your skin.

3. Toner

Your skin is left soft and supple after exfoliation. Apply an alcohol-free toner to help reset the pH of the skin. Let the toner air dry so your skin can effectively soak up the goodness, and follow with an essence.

4. Essence

An essence is a lightweight water-based product that adds moisture to your skin. It prevents signs of ageing and strengthens the skin’s defence system. Essene is the most significant part of the glass skin routine as it gives a natural glow to your skin.

5. Face Serum

Next, layer a face serum and massage your face gently. The powerful antioxidant properties of Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid prevent free-radical damage, thereby making your skin brighter and younger. It improves skin texture and nourishes deeply to help retain your skin's natural glow.

6. Moisturiser

Lock it all by layering with a hydrating moisturiser that leaves your skin looking smooth and supple. Light-weighted fresh texture moisturisers can be instantly absorbed and are proven to effectively lock in abundant hydration deep within your skin, and continuously quench your skin's thirst throughout the day.

7. Sunscreen

A non-negotiable step in any skincare regime is sunscreen. The gel-based formulas provide long term hydration and protection from the sun and act as an anti-ageing coat that seals hydration and prevents fine lines and wrinkles. It also gives your skin a flawless finish and soft look.

8. Sheet Masks

The ingredients in sheet masks give the skin a natural glow and make it super soft. A highly-concentrated sheet masks for increased elasticity and boosted skin health. It enhances skin cell regeneration, minimises the appearance of scars and age spots, moisturises and calms acne breakouts. And this becomes your last step to achieve glass skin at home.

