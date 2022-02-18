How to get LIQUID HAIR? Easy steps & products to attain this new hair trend

The liquid hair trend has been widely popularised by Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. Unlike the wet hair trend, liquid hair doesn't appear wet, it is ultra-shiny, reflective hair that's full and soft to touch. Its super-sleek appearance makes it look like calm flowing water (hence the name). The final result rests between stick-straight, flat-ironed strands and a voluminous, salon-quality blowout that will give you healthier hair. Here, we have 5 easy steps for you to get the perfect liquid hair with the best products.

1. Wash your hair with an anti-frizz shampoo & conditioner

Brasil Cacau Anti Frizz Shampoo + Conditioner

Prep your hair with an anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner. It helps to rid your hair of frizz and restore its shine. This sets the base for the hairstyle. This shampoo and conditioner set is enriched with a highly nourishing formula. It softens the hair cuticles and makes the hair soft to the touch without weighing it down.

2. You can even use a keratin hair mask

Schwarzkopf Professional Keratin Treatment

If you have extremely dry and frizzy hair, you can use a keratin infused hair mask instead of a conditioner. Put on a shower cap and keep the hair mask for 15-20 minutes. This hair mask is a nourishing treatment for unruly and coarse hair. It controls frizz and adds intensive shine and smoothness.

3. Use a microfibre towel

Sipson Microfiber Bath Towel

It is highly recommended to dry your hair with a microfiber towel to avoid breakage and frizz. This microfiber towel will quickly and gently dry your hair. It does not cause frizziness in the hair and keeps the hair soft and smooth.

4. Coat your hair with a hair serum

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Hair Serum

Next, coat your hair with a Keratin infused hair serum to soften and detangle your hair. Just apply some on damp hair from mid-length to tips, avoiding the scalp. Proceed to brush out your tresses. This hair serum contains camellia oil that instantly controls frizz and gives your hair vibrancy and shine. The keratin tackles split ends, tames unruly hair and makes them a lot more manageable.

Keratin Professional Shine Smooth Hair Serum

This lightweight volumizing water based serum boosts bounce. It is infused with the goodness of biotin and castor oil that strengthens the hair and stops sun and other heat products from damaging strong gorgeous hair.

5. Blow dry your hair

Vega Go-Pro Hair Dryer

Blow dry your hair and divide your hair into smaller sections. The ceramic coating on this dryer minimises the chances of hair damage. The cool shot button sets your hairstyle right and makes it stay in place. The automatic overheat cut-out feature ensures safety.

6. Flat iron your hair

Havells Hair Straightener

Flat-iron the divided sections three or four times to achieve that coveted liquid-like texture. Get a root to tip salon like styling at home with this straightener. The ceramic coated plates glide through your hair resulting in beautifully straightened shiny hair. It helps to eliminate frizz and keep hair shiny.

7. End it with a shine spray

Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Shine Spray

You can conclude with a shine spray to amp up that glossy look. This shine spray will enhance the look of your locks with a sparkling shine. It makes your hair look bouncy and smooth to touch. It will give your hair a light and glossy finish in just a few seconds while leaving your hair conditioned and detangled. It effectively manages frizzy hair and does not weigh down hair.

Try this new hairstyle for your next special event and attain healthier and shinier hair.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

