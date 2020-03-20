How to get rid of strawberry legs: Treatment and prevention

Uneven texture and small dark spots can give your legs a dull appearance. Read on to know more on how you can cleanse your skin for a pair of happy and flawless legs.

Do you have dark spots on your legs? Do the pores on your legs look darker than usual? Chances are you have strawberry legs. Since ‘strawberry legs’ isn’t a colloquial term, you might be thinking what exactly are we referring to? The term stems from the dotted and pitted texture of your legs which resembles the skin and seeds of a strawberry. Strawberry legs is actually an umbrella term which can be caused by the overlapping of a multiple number of issues.

What causes strawberry legs?

Shaving, especially shaving your legs badly with old and blunt razors without the application of any kind of soap or shaving cream. This condition is also caused by enlarged pores or hair follicles that contain a trapped mixture of oil, dead skin and bacteria. When the clogged follicle or pore is exposed to air after shaving, it may darken. If your skin is overly dry, shaving can be a cumbersome task for you. The dryness can leave your skin more vulnerable to developing razor burns and strawberry legs.

Keratosis Pilaris is a medical condition that covers your skin with small dots, pimples or goosebumps creating an uneven texture. Visit a medical professional for a consultation to figure out if you have this condition.

How can strawberry legs be treated?

If you aren’t suffering from a medical condition like Keratosis Pilaris, dealing with strawberry legs is an easy task. You can take simple measures to take matters in your hands and get rid of those tiny spots.

1. Avoid using blunt razors on dry or wet skin. Invest in a good shaving cream or lotion, so to be sure that you properly moisturise your legs before they come in contact with a razor.

2. An epilator is a hand-held electrical gadget that grasps and removes hair by the root. While it is a painful process like waxing, evidence suggests that this form of hair removal will prevent strawberry legs.

3. Moisturise your skin thoroughly and daily as it will help combat the dryness. A good moisturising session will also prevent razor burns and unwanted spots after shaving.

4. Make sure to exfoliate your skin on a regular basis. This will remove dead skin cells and will prevent ingrown hair.

5. If home remedies aren’t working out for you, your strawberry legs can be taken care of by a trained professional in a clinical sitting. Electrolysis is a treatment that uses low-levels of electricity to pinpoint irritated hair follicles. You can also try laser hair removal as it is more targeted and precise but you may have to attend quite a few settings for happy and smooth legs.

Here’s a homemade scrub you can try for good exfoliation

Step 1: Take half a cup of brown sugar and mix it well with half a cup of almond oil or olive oil.

Step 2: Apply the paste all over the affected area and rub in circles for a few minutes.

Step 3: Rinse it off with cold water.

You can use this scrub once or twice a week for best results.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More