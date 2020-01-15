Here's how Ginseng can be beneficial for your hair

A simple and easily available ayurvedic herb can work wonders for your hair problems and make them disappear and make your hair shiny and healthy as it should be.

Ginseng, also known as ashwagandha is a herb that is commonly found in India and plays a big role in Ayurveda. This herb is known to have medicinal qualities and numbers parts of this herb are used in traditional Chinese medicines as well as Ayurvedic medicines and it has been in use for a very long time. Ashwagandha is known to improve your overall health. Over the years it has been used to improve numerous health problems like hormonal imbalance and neurological health, diabetes, and is also known to prevent the risk of developing cancer. It also improves your energy levels and aids weight loss and boosts immunity. But other than these health benefits, ginseng also has beauty benefits. It's known to improve your skin quality and make it healthier but it has a number of benefits when it comes to your hair. Ashwagandha can work like magic and improve your hair quality and reduce or rather treat your hair problems and in the most natural way. Here are some benefits of ginseng for your hair.

1. Hair Growth

It's known to have nourishing properties and helps nourish your scalp and hair. It nourishes your hair from the roots to the ends and reduces hair damages and improves the quality of your hair. It also helps get rid of dull hair by reversing the hair damage and making them shiny.

2. Prevents Hair Loss

Ashwagandha is known to increase ht dermal cells in the scalp which are an essential part of strengthening your hair follicles and improve your hair quality. It also prevents hair thinning and breakage and reduces hair loss which is essential for healthy hair.

3. Prevents Dandruff

Dandruff is a common problem that most of us end up having to deal with. Ashwagandha has antibacterial properties and helps cleanse your scalp and prevents dandruff. Ginseng can help keep your scalp and your hair free from the white flakes.

4. Reduces Grey Hair

Ashwagandha helps stimulate your hair and scalp and increases the production of melanin which is the reason behind our hair colour which means that it can undo the hair greying and help you preserve your natural hair colour. It fights free radicals and prevents hair greying as well.

Credits :be beautiful

Read More