How to give your hair more volume using simple steps and efficient products

A head full of long, luscious and bouncy locks is every woman’s dream. However, if you have naturally fine or thin hair, you may notice that it often lacks body and volume. We have had our fair share of limp, flat hair and falling curls - you are not alone and must not give up! There are several ways to increase the volume of your hair - be it naturally or using sneaky yet effective styling techniques to create an illusion of volume.

We did all the research for you - we have been collecting tips and tricks from renowned hair stylists across the world, and have reached to a conclusion that really works! If your hair naturally lacks volume, our recommendation would be to use the following styling tips and products along with these hair care essentials to naturally increase hair growth and volume over time. This solves the issue instantly and promises long-term benefits as well! Check out the following tips, tricks, tools and products for the perfectly lush locks -

Styling to achieve voluminous hairstyles

1. Teasing and back combing

Cutting your hair shorter and incorporating layers can instantly give your hair more dimension. However, if you do not wish to cut it just yet, teasing and gently back combing your roots section by section is a sure-shot way to add a soft volume to your hair! Be sure to not do it too aggressively or without a frizz-controlling product, otherwise you could end up with tangles that are straight out of nightmares! Check out this brush you can use for it -

2. Using hair mousse

Hair mousse, also sometimes called foam, is a versatile styling product that defines the waves and eliminates frizziness. It coats each strand of hair instead of making them stick together like hair sprays do. It is best to apply mousse when your hair is wet and blow dry it, so that when the film dries, it gives your hair a natural-looking lift, a smooth and non-sticky finish and strongly held volumizing hold. Check out these lightweight mousses enriched with natural ingredients -

3. Texturizing spray

Dry texturizing spray adds volume without weighing down the hair. Unlike hairsprays and other hair products, it won’t leave your hair stiff, heavy or crunchy. Dry texture spray pumps up the hair's volume and adds natural bounce and movement, which makes texturizing spray the perfect styling product for fine or limp hair.

Naturally increase volume and hair growth

1. Shampoo the right way

To naturally increase volume, the best way is to apply shampoo only to your scalp so as to cleanse it without stripping your strands of essential oils. Doing that can help your hair appear voluminous as a squeaky clean hair strand tends to fall flat. A bonus would be to use a volumizing shampoo with ingredients that stimulate hair growth, builds strength and thickness such as these -

2. Volumizing sprays to leave-in

Any leave-in product is meant to protect your hair, nourish it deeply and build up over time - all of which leads to more dimension and volume in your hair! Check out this one which gives you an incredible bounce and natural lift to even the finest hair without any heat damage!

3. Hair treatment at home

A hair mask can be the easiest and most affordable way of improving the overall texture of your hair. It is known to deeply hydrate and nourish your hair, protect hair follicles, stimulate healthy growth and improve dry, damaged or limp hair. Look for products such as this one which contains, biotin, collagen, Vitamin E and more organic extracts to provide the maximum benefits!

