How to groom and care for your nails at home in under 1000 rupees

Your nails require love and care, but you do not need to spend a fortune on them. Here’s how you can do that at home even on a budget!

Grooming and taking care of your nails often seems like a secondary task- their size might be to blame here! However, it should be an important aspect of your self-care routine. Believe it or not, your nails need adequate nutrition too, apart from a balanced diet rich in Vitamin B, proteins and iron. Even frequent usage of harsh chemical-based products can deplete your nails and the skin around them of essential oils and nutrients- making them brittle and discoloured.

What could be affecting my nail health?

If you are absolutely sure that you are putting all the necessary nutrients on your plate regularly, here are some external factors you should check out that may be causing harm to your nails-

1. Toxic nail paints. If you like painting your nails, you are probably doing it very often. Most paints or enamels contain harsh chemicals, which can dehydrate your nails causing brittleness. Choose herbal products, and even then, do not keep them on your nails for too long. Let your nails breathe once in a while.

On those days, pamper your nails using The Nile Nail Serum to develop strong, supple and healthy nails. Enriched with flaxseed oil which contains keratin, minerals, fatty acids and anti-oxidants that promote nail growth and keep infections at bay.

Price - ₹199.00

Buy Now.

2. Acetone-based removers. Acetone is a key ingredient in most nail polish removers and even some enamels. If you change your nail colours frequently, this chemical alone is doing a lot of harm. It dehydrates your nails, causing brittleness and decolouration over time. It can also irritate the cuticle and skin around the nails.

This is why we would recommend the Kara Nail Polish Remover Wipes which are 100 percent acetone-free and natural. With fruity extracts and hydrating formulas, say goodbye to regular nail paint removers and get this value pack today!

Price - ₹299.00

Buy Now.

3. The cuticle dilemma. Chances are that you have been made to believe that cuticles are unnecessary and unsightly. These bits of skin at the base of your nails are essentially protective shields from water, bacteria and fungi. The most you should do is just push them back and slightly trim them, not too close to the base.

You can use the 2 in 1 cuticle trimmer and nail file tool by Vega for this. It is a specialized precision tool designed to give you a good grip and keep your nail beds neat. Make sure to push back and not trim too close to the nail bed to avoid infections.

Price - ₹114.00

Buy Now.

When you do end up trimming your cuticles, make sure to give them some extra love and care afterwards! Using Vikson International’s Nail Nutrition and Cuticle Revitalizing Pen, you can do that very easily! Enriched with the goodness of aloe vera, fruit extracts and essential oils, this is a lasting formula to keep your nails and the skin around it healthy and hydrated! It is the best to rejuvenate your nails and cuticles after trimming, using glues and stickers or acrylic nails.

Price - ₹279.00

Buy Now.

Share your comment ×