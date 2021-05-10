How to identify combination skin and pamper the skin type to keep it healthy, glowing and problem free?

A combination skin is when your T-zone is extremely oily. So, Dermatologist, Dr. Sirisha Singh gives you tips on how to identify this skin type and pamper it for keeping healthy.

All of us have sebaceous gland units in the skin. These glands produce an oily secretion called sebum which keeps the skin soft and supple. The glands are sensitive to hormones and become more active during the adolescent years and hence the skin becomes oilier. Some people have more active sebaceous gland units on the nose and forehead area, commonly known as the T-Zone. These are the group of people who are said to have a combination skin type. So, Dermatologist, Dr. Sirisha Singh talks about combination skin and gives us tips to pamper this skin type.

How to understand if you have combination skin?

To find out your skin type, wash the face with a gentle cleanser and sleep at night with a completely bare face. When you wake up in the morning, check out the face in a mirror. If the whole face looks shiny, you have oily skin. If only the forehead and nose looks shiny, you have combination skin. If the entire face looks normal or slightly stretched, you have dry skin.

Skincare for combination skin

People with combination skin always struggle to find the appropriate skin care range. Often people need to use different cleansers in the oily and dry parts of the face. A salicylic acid cleanser maybe used on the nose, forehead and chin. A milder gentler pH balanced cleanser maybe used on the cheeks. A toner should be avoided in the cheeks and moisturiser maybe needed only on the cheeks. If a moisturiser is needed on the forehead and nose, a mild gel-based moisturiser may be used.

People also often have acne only on the forehead and nose. Anti-acne creams should be used only in these areas. You can also use an anti-acne mask made of clay or fullers earth only on the nose and forehead to ward off the excess oil.

